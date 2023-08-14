The New Jewish Theatre to Celebrate 25 Years of Productions

The New Jewish Theatre welcomes the community to celebrate its 25th season of telling universal stories through the lens of the Jewish experience. On September 10, 2023, from 4:30-6 pm, the public is invited to join New Jewish Theatre leaders and actors at the Carl & Helene Mirowitz Performing Arts Center in Creve Coeur to celebrate, reminisce, and raise money for the future of live theatre at the Jewish Community Center.

Emceed by long-time New Jewish Theatre performer Will Bonfiglio, the event will feature a retrospective video and performances from some of the New Jewish Theatre’s favorite past productions starring their original actors. Following the shows, participants will have the opportunity to socialize with the stars, including notable figures like Johanna Elkana from “The Last of the Red Hot Mamas,” Sharon Hunter and Tim Schall from “Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah,” Jennifer Theby Quinn from “My Mother’s Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding,” and many others! The evening will close with the 2024 season line-up announcement from Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet.

The New Jewish Theatre was officially founded in 1997 by Kathleen Sitzer. Originally hired to be the Theatre Coordinator, overseeing a community theatre called “The Shalom Players,” Sitzer had the idea to establish a professional theatre company at the J. She increased the company’s focus on Jewish themes, stories, and authors, and put a greater emphasis on new and thought-provoking work. Thus the “New Jewish Theatre,” was born.

That first year there were three performances: “A Body of Water” by Jenna Zark, “Another Antigone” by AR Gurney, and “Jest A Second” by James Sherman. Through the years, the theatre grew to a five-play season and developed a reputation as one of the best small professional theatres in St. Louis evidenced by its 142 nominations and 30 wins from the St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards.

Some notable productions through the years include:



“Way to Heaven” (2012) by Juan Mayorga, directed by Doug Finlayson, featuring then 11-year-old Elizabeth Teeter, who recently appeared in “Beetlejuice” on Broadway.

“Old Jews Telling Jokes” (2014) by Peter Gethers and Daniel Okrent, directed by Eddie Coffield. This was one of NJT’s biggest hits - non-stop laughs from start to finish!

“District Merchants” (2019) by Aaron Posner, directed by Jacqueline Thompson. This reimagining of “The Merchant of Venice” was nominated for five St. Louis Theatre Circle awards, winning three.

Tickets to the 25th Anniversary Celebration start at $72 for individuals or $360 for a group of six. Ticket price includes heavy appetizers, cake, and beverages, which will be served before the performances. Individuals can buy tickets or donate at give.jccstl.org/NJT25 or learn more about the New Jewish Theatre at newjewishtheatre.org.