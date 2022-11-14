Tesseract Theatre Opens ORDINARY DAYS This Friday!

The Tesseract Theatre Company is moving back to the .Zack Theatre with uplifting musical Ordinary Days.

From one of musical theatre's most exciting new composers comes Ordinary Days, a refreshingly honest and funny musical about making real connections in the city that never sleeps (but probably should at some point).

Ordinary Days tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love, and cabs. Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, their experiences ring startlingly true to life. Ordinary Days is an original musical for anyone who's ever struggled to appreciate the simple things in a complex place. With equal doses of humor and poignancy, it celebrates how 8.3 million individual stories combine in unexpected ways to make New York City such a unique and extraordinary home.

Ordinary Days is written by Adam Gwon and directed by Elisabeth Wurm.

Performances will be Friday and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 4pm. The Zack Theatre is located at: 3224 LOCUST ST., SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI 63103

Tickets are available for both plays at MetroTix.com. $25 for general audience and $20 for students.

Questions can be sent to Tesseract Theatre at contact@tesseracttheatre.com