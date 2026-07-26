THE LAST SHOW ON EARTH to Open at Kranzberg Arts Center

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Equally Represented Arts (ERA) is set to stage THE LAST SHOW ON EARTH, a new play written by Joe Taylor and directed by Lucy Cashion, at THE KRANZBERG ARTS CENTER's Black Box Theater. The production is described as a theatrical collage of comic, catastrophic, and absurd encounters set at the edge of human extinction, moving through advertisements, confessions, political dread, digital ghosts, and questions about what remains human in an increasingly automated world.

THE LAST SHOW ON EARTH is a theatrical collage of comic, catastrophic, and absurd encounters at the edge of human extinction. Moving through advertisements, confessions, political dread, digital ghosts, and cosmic questions, the play stages the moral vertigo of contemporary life: the strange sensation of trying to remain human.

As memory, language, and even creativity become increasingly machine-modeled, THE LAST SHOW ON EARTH asks what remains. Mortality? Love? Embarrassment? Inefficiency? In a world shaped by automation, mechanical imitation, context collapse, and the uncanny aura of artificial consciousness, the play searches for the human remainder: the irreplaceable residue of being alive.

Part end-of-the-world revue and part posthuman séance, THE LAST SHOW ON EARTH considers whether meaning can survive without witness - and whether memory can form without experience.

The production features Ashwini Arora, Will Bonfiglio, Maggie Conroy, Frankie Ferrari, Marty Rubright, Joe Taylor, and Rachel Tibbetts.

THE LAST SHOW ON EARTH is produced by Ashwini Arora, Lucy Cashion, and Joe Taylor for Equally Represented Arts, with Miranda Félix serving as executive producer for the company. The cast includes Ashwini Arora, Will Bonfiglio, Maggie Conroy, Frankie Ferrari, Marty Rubright, Joe Taylor, and Rachel Tibbetts.

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