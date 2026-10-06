THE CAT IN THE HAT - LIVE ON STAGE! to Open at Stifel Theatre

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The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage! will bring the Dr. Seuss children’s story to Stifel Theatre on Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

First published in 1957, The Cat in the Hat has remained one of Dr. Seuss’s best-known children’s books. The stage production brings the story and its characters to life for audiences of children and adults.

This version of the show has been credited by the Dr. Seuss estate as being the Number 1 version of the show worldwide with over 300 performances in over 60 cities. The play was adapted for the stage in 2009 by The National Theatre of Great Britain, telling the story just like the book, of a brother and sister, bored at home on a rainy day…(without their Mother!!??) when they are visited by none other than 'The Cat' in his red and white striped Hat….(which they let in the door!!??). Their outspoken and outraged pet Fish (yip the fish talks… and is the babysitter!?) is astounded and concerned, but the cat is not easily deterred. He will teach us all to make our own fun with nothing but a little imagination. 'It's fun to have fun, but you have to know how.' Along with his friends, Thing One and Thing Two, they turn the house upside down leaving mess everywhere but have no fear because The Cat brings in his red 'Picker-Up Machine' and all returns to normal before Mom walks back in the door.

The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage! will be presented Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m. at Stifel Theatre. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Additional ticket information is available through Stifel Theatre.

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