Stray Dog Theatre To Present XANADU Next Month

Stray Dog Theatre (SDT) will continue its twenty-first season with a production of Xanadu at the Tower Grove Abbey, opening on Thursday, April 4, 2024 and running through Saturday, April 27, 2024.

This Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you, rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, Xanadu is hilarity on wheels for adults, children and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired.

Xanadu features book by Douglas Carter Beane with music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Based on the Universal Pictures film with a screenplay by Richard Danus and Marc Rubel.

Xanadu is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.mtishows.com.

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California. It's 1980 and she's on a quest to inspire a struggling artist to achieve the greatest creation of all time – the first ROLLER DISCO! But when she falls into forbidden love with a mortal, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation and chaos abounds.

Performances run April 4-27, 2024: Show times are Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 PM. Additional performances 2 PM Sunday, April 14 and Sunday, April 21.

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63104. Gated Parking. Tickets: Adults $35 / Seniors (65+) & Students $30 (Cash/Checks/All Major Credit Cards) Additional Information and Ticket Reservations: Call (314) 865-1995 or visit the button below

Accessible Performances

ASL Interpretation: The 4/5, 4/12, 4/19, and 4/26 performances will be presented with ASL interpretation by students from Southwestern Illinois College. ASL interpreted performances are suitable for audience members who are Deaf, deafened, or have hearing loss. They can also be valuable for people who are learning ASL.