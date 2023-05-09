Straight No Chaser Brings Holiday Music To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 19

Tickets go on-sale for the newly announced 2023 dates this Friday, May 12.

RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser today announced the "Sleighin' It Tour," their fall 2023 run of live shows that will include a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox theatre on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Ranked in the top 20 of Pollstar's "Live 75" for tours at the end of 2022, Straight No Chaser's annual fall tours have become part of family holiday traditions throughout the United States. Tickets go on-sale for the newly announced 2023 dates this Friday, May 12.

Kicking off in Montana on October 20th, the three-month-long and nearly 50-show trek encircles the US, concluding on New Year's Eve in Mesa, AZ. Along the way, the nine-member group will perform at landmark venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, New York City's Beacon Theatre, and four shows at Indianapolis' Murat Theatre, where the group has sold out 35 times in their history, a record for the venue. A full itinerary is included below, and additional dates will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the group will reveal a short film, "Yacht On The Rocks," on May 17 at the Fort Myers Film Festival. Directed by award-winning film director Sasha Levinson, the film features the nine members sneaking onto a yacht in order to experience yacht life prior to making their yacht rock album. But a case of mistaken identity leads to classic Straight No Chaser hijinks culminating in an impromptu performance of the Kenny Loggins classic after a cringeworthy keyboard interpretation by a yacht regular ("We can't let him do Kenny like that.") The film is the first video to be released from the group's album, Yacht On The Rocks, out June 23, and a trailer for the film is available here.

Today the group revealed the full track list from Yacht On The Rocks. (see below). Produced by Nicholas Niespodziani, singer, guitarist, and spiritual leader of Yacht Rock Revue, the album includes classics like "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Sailing," and "After The Love Has Gone," as well as a guest appearance from David Paich from Toto on "Waves of Toto," a medley of the iconic band's greatest hits. The album is now available for pre-order, along with several limited edition bundle offerings, at the group's online store here. Chasers can catch these yacht rock classics live this summer on tour. A full list of dates for "The Yacht Rock Tour" is below.

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.




Ringo Starr Announces And His All Starr Band To Stop At The Fabulous Fox Theatre, Septembe Photo
Ringo Starr Announces And His All Starr Band To Stop At The Fabulous Fox Theatre, September 23

Ringo Starr has revealed his Fall tour plans. Speaking to Pollstar for the current cover story two weeks before launching his Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Spring tour, Ringo shared that the band will also be touring this Fall. Read it here.

Agatha Christies MURDER ON THE NILE At Clayton Community Theatre, May 25- June 4 Photo
Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE NILE At Clayton Community Theatre, May 25- June 4

Clayton Community Theatre will conclude its 24th season with Murder on the Nile by the great mystery writer Agatha Christie, directed by Nada Vaughn.

Dance St. Louis and Whitaker Foundation Present The 15th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Fe Photo
Dance St. Louis and Whitaker Foundation Present The 15th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2023

Dance St. Louis wraps its 57th season with the Midwest region's most celebrated dance festival-15th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2023-Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

Review: WELCOME TO ARROYOS at The Zack Photo
Review: WELCOME TO ARROYO'S at The Zack

WELCOME TO ARROYO’S is the current production by The Tesseract Theatre Company that closed on May 7th.  Brittanie Gunn directs a funny and mostly effective production of Diaz’s uneven play. There are plenty of genuine laughs, more resulting from the energy, physical acting choices and rapping ability of Kevin Corpuz (Nelson) and Jacob Schmidt (Trip) than from the actual script itself. Corpuz and Schmidt play two DJs who advance half of the narrative with their hip-hop performance and their story telling. These two are the heart and soul of the play and never fail to captivate the audience when they are front and center.


St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emerson SPRING TO DANCE® Festival 2023
Touhill Performing Arts Center (5/26-5/27)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brass Menagerie
Tennessee Williams Festival St Louis (5/31-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jim Caruso's Cast Party!
Blue Strawberry (5/17-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vampire Lesbians of Sodom
Stray Dog Theatre (6/08-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Florissant Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ragtime: The American Experience
Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center (5/14-5/14)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound Inside
Moonstone Theatre Company (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Samantha Pauly
Blue Strawberry (5/11-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Women in the Arts Festival
St. Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch / Saint Louis Art Museum (5/10-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Kranzberg Black Box (5/04-5/20)
