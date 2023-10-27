St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announces Participating Schools And Sponsors

Find out which schools will be competing for awards in various categories, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor.
The Fabulous Fox, the Muny and the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation have announced the 43 participating schools for the 2023-2024 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards season (SLHSMTA).
The year-long adjudicating process kicked-off with Visitation Academy's Mean Girls and continues through May. In early May 2024, nominees will be announced in 14 categories, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor. Modeled on The Tony Awards, the 2023-2024 SLHSMTA season will culminate with an awards ceremony on Friday, May 24, 2024 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre with the Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor advancing to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) in New York. Carol B. Loeb will serve as presenting sponsor with KTVI FOX2 and KPLR 11 partnering as media sponsors once again.
2023-2024 Participating Schools in Alphabetical Order:
Belleville East High School
Belleville West High School
Chaminade College Preparatory High School
Christian Brothers College High School
Civic Memorial High School
Cor Jesu Academy
Crossroads College Prep
DaySpring Arts & Education
De Soto High School
Edwardsville High School
Eureka High School
Festus High School
First Baptists Academy
Fort Zumwalt West High School
Francis Howell Central High School
Francis Howell High School
Francis Howell North High School
Grand Center Arts Academy
Hazelwood Central High School
Hazelwood West High School
Highland High School
Kairos Academies
Ladue Horton Watkins High School
Lafayette High School
Liberty High School
Lutheran High School South
Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School
Marquette Catholic High School
Marquette High School
Mascoutah High School
McKinley Classical Leadership Academy
Nerinx High School
O'Fallon Township High School
Oakville High School
Parkway Central High School
Principia High School
Saint Louis Priory School
St. Dominic High School
Triad High School
Union High School
Villa Duchesne School of the Sacred Heart
Visitation Academy
Westminster Christian Academy
The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools will have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience.
