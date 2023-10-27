St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announces Participating Schools And Sponsors

Find out which schools will be competing for awards in various categories, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announces Participating Schools And Sponsors

The Fabulous Fox, the Muny and the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation have announced the 43 participating schools for the 2023-2024 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards season (SLHSMTA).

The year-long adjudicating process kicked-off with Visitation Academy's Mean Girls and continues through May. In early May 2024, nominees will be announced in 14 categories, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor. Modeled on The Tony Awards, the 2023-2024 SLHSMTA season will culminate with an awards ceremony on Friday, May 24, 2024 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre with the Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor advancing to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) in New York. Carol B. Loeb will serve as presenting sponsor with KTVI FOX2 and KPLR 11 partnering as media sponsors once again.

2023-2024 Participating Schools in Alphabetical Order:

Belleville East High School

Belleville West High School

Chaminade College Preparatory High School

Christian Brothers College High School

Civic Memorial High School

Cor Jesu Academy

Crossroads College Prep

DaySpring Arts & Education

De Soto High School

Edwardsville High School

Eureka High School

Festus High School

First Baptists Academy

Fort Zumwalt West High School

Francis Howell Central High School

Francis Howell High School

Francis Howell North High School

Grand Center Arts Academy

Hazelwood Central High School

Hazelwood West High School

Highland High School

Kairos Academies

Ladue Horton Watkins High School

Lafayette High School

Liberty High School

Lutheran High School South

Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School

Marquette Catholic High School

Marquette High School

Mascoutah High School

McKinley Classical Leadership Academy

Nerinx High School

O'Fallon Township High School

Oakville High School

Parkway Central High School

Principia High School

Saint Louis Priory School

St. Dominic High School

Triad High School

Union High School

Villa Duchesne School of the Sacred Heart

Visitation Academy

Westminster Christian Academy

For more information about The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards, please visit Click Here.

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools will have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience.




