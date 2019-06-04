St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Award Winners Announced

The Third Annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards winners were announced Sunday, June 2 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The ceremony was hosted by KTVI Fox 2's Mandy Murphey and directed by Tony Parise. The winners were named in 14 categories (plus WOW! Performance Awards and Special Recognition Awards) including the Outstanding Lead Actress and the Outstanding Lead Actor who will go on to compete in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards on Monday, June 24 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City, presented by The Broadway League Foundation.

Outstanding Lead Actress:

Anna Gassett | Cor Jesu Academy

Outstanding Musical - Level 1 Budget:

Timberland High School, The Addams Family

Outstanding Supporting Actress:

Abi Mirikitani | Lafayette High School

Outstanding Musical Direction:

Cor Jesu Academy

Outstanding Ensemble:

Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Choreography:

Kirkwood High School

Outstanding Technical Execution:

Cor Jesu Academy

Outstanding Lead Actor:

Michael Harp | Cor Jesu Academy

Outstanding Musical - Level 2 Budget:

Westminster Christian Academy, Meet Me In St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Actor:

Kyle Rehme | Timberland High School

Outstanding Direction:

Chaminade College Prep

Outstanding Scenic Design & Execution:

Central Visual and Performing Arts

Outstanding Costume Design & Execution:

Timberland High School

Outstanding Orchestra:

Kirkwood High School

Special Recognition Awards and WOW! Performance Awards for outstanding work in support of the production were also given out.

The Extra Mile:

St. Dominic High School, Les Misérables

Westminster Christian Academy, Meet Me In St. Louis

Behind the Curtain:

Lindbergh High School, Legally Blonde

Spirit of Theatre:

Union High School, Big Fish

WOW! Moment:

Awarded for an outstanding performance in a role not eligible for a nomination.

Ethan Budge | Rockwood Summit

Brooke Hance | First Baptist Academy

Grant Morgan | Jerseyville Community High School

Hannah Wozniak | Lafayette High School

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools will have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards©. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards©) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts more than 100,000 students who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, the program sends a Best Actress and Best Actor winner from each of these competitions to New York for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only talent showcase on Broadway. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $2,000,000 in educational scholarships. The eleventh annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. Coaching and rehearsals for this one-of-a-kind event will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 through Monday, June 24, 2019 in New York City. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.





