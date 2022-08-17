STAGESSTAGES St. Louis Names Andrew Kuhlman as New Executive Producer

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kuhlman started with the organization as an intern in 2012.

Aug. 17, 2022  
- STAGES St. Louis has announced that current Associate Producer, Andrew Kuhlman, will succeed Jack Lane as Executive Producer beginning January 2023.

"I cannot think of anyone more fully prepared to assume the position of Executive Producer of STAGES St. Louis. Andrew will no doubt continue to build upon the legacy of STAGES for many years to come," Mosbacher Family Executive Producer Jack Lane said.

Kuhlman started with the organization as an intern in 2012, gradually attaining more responsibilities and eventually joining the three-person leadership team that included founders Jack Lane and Michael Hamilton.

"It was very important that we choose an individual who will honor and respect the legacy of Jack and Michael while keeping STAGES St. Louis moving forward for the benefit of performing arts in the St. Louis region," Board President David White said. "Andrew is professional, an excellent communicator, and a strategic thinker who, along with our new Artistic Director Gayle Seay, will continue to grow STAGES as an arts institution."

Kuhlman will assume the Executive Producer role effective January 1, 2023. Lane will transition into a consulting role in the organization while also pursuing new projects in New York and beyond.

"I consider myself equal parts lucky and honored to take on the role of Executive Producer at STAGES St. Louis following in the incredible footsteps of Jack Lane. I believe in STAGES, its mission and programs, and most importantly the amazing people that make the work of this organization possible," Kuhlman said. "I am looking forward to leading STAGES into this new era with Gayle as we ensure that this wonderful company continues to play an integral role in the St. Louis and national arts communities."

In 2022, STAGES St. Louis proudly presented the Pre-Broadway World Premiere of THE KARATE KID - The Musical and is currently presenting Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-Winning Best Musical, IN THE HEIGHTS. Beginning September 9, the grand finale of the STAGES 2022 Season, A CHORUS LINE, will begin performances. The 2023 Season is expected to be announced in early September.




