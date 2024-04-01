STAGES St. Louis Celebrates 38 Years in St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2024, Stages St. Louis celebrates its 38th season of producing Broadway-quality theater at The Ross Family Theatre in the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

The season opens with “Steel Magnolias” May 31 through June 30. Take a trip down south to Louisiana and join the ladies at Truvy’s Salon. Along with her eager assistant Annelle, Truvy pampers a collection of clients with both style and gossip: M’Lynn and her soon-to-be-married daughter Shelby, the wisecracking and crotchety Ouiser and the well-to-do Clairee. Together these touching, outspoken and hilarious ladies forge friendships as strong as steel that help them through the good times and the bad.

Next up is Disney’s “Newsies,” running July 26 through Aug. 25. This smash-hit, Tony Award-Winning musical marks the first Disney production to be featured in Stages’ Mainstage season. This rousing tale takes audiences to New York City where a band of newsboys, led by the charismatic Jack Kelly, become unlikely heroes as they stand up to the titans of the publishing industry.

Closing out the season is “Ragtime,” Sept. 20 through Oct. 20. This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th century America tells the story of three families united by courage, compassion and a belief in not only the American dream, but the promise of tomorrow. This Tony Award-Winning musical is bursting with emotion as the surprising interconnections of the heart are discovered and hope and despair are confronted.

Stages St. Louis is the region’s foremost not-for-profit company committed to preserving and advancing the art form of musical theatre through excellence in performance and education.