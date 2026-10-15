Review: e.k. doolin’s Social Allegory GLUT is an Unapologetic Condemnation of Discrimination

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You are cordially invited to attend the wedding of Steve Carol and Sarah Treely. But be aware, the bride and groom are, well, …fat.

e.k. doolin’s new allegorical play Glut is currently running at The Chapel in Midtown. Glut tells the story of a happy couple struggling to plan their wedding. The church where the bride wants to have the ceremony, Blessed Lamb of God, refuses to marry those who are living in sin. The sin of gluttony.

The dystopian satire, directed with campy absurdity by Taijha Silas, examines a future world where overweight people are treated unfairly. Silas creates an environment where the fat-shaming is neither subtle nor discreet.

Waiters are judgmental. Chairs are built for fit folks. Tactless comments are hurled indiscriminately. Heavier people are the victims of hate crimes.

It is a brutal world for plus-sized peeps and doolin exposes the ugliness of prejudice. She’s penned an unapologetic social allegory condemning discrimination.

Ronmal Mottley and Regan Posey portray the portly couple. Mottley’s Steve is humbled by his less than fit frame, where Posey’s Sarah is unabashedly body positive. She, like Network’s Howard Beale, is “mad as hell and is not to going to take it (the insults) anymore.”

Mottley and Posey both paint sympathetic characters who endure the harsh and acerbic comments from family, friends, and clergy. They are a saccharine sweet couple who refuse to let others steal their joy.

Kelly Howe (Player 1) and Brian McKinley (Player 2) play multiple roles and are most memorable as Sarah’s hostile mother and Steve’s fat shaming brother-in-law. Both Howe and McKinley portray the priggishly smug relatives with holier-than-thou physicality.

Rachel Bailey is an intentionally shrill pastor. Her sermons and preaching are both performative and pompous. Bailey’s Reverend Jody is as phony as baloney.

Joshua Mayfield’s Cab is the only character who expresses empathy toward his brother and future sister-in-law. Cab has a humanizing awakening and Mayfield’s emotive performance captures Cab’s compassionate change of heart.

Glut is a parable that doubles as a societal microcosm. doolin’s satirical social commentary denounces all forms of bigotry with her small story about large people.

Glut, produced by Contraband Theatre, continues at The Chapel through October 24, 2027. Visit contrabandtheatre.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Katie Orr

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