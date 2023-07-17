Review: WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny

Sixty-six years ago, WEST SIDE STORY opened on Broadway and has become one of the great classics of American Musical Theatre. The story went through several iterations before becoming the story of star-crossed lovers and the rival gang war between the Jets and Sharks. Almost seven decades later the themes of love, hate, division, acceptance and tolerance are still as relevant as they where when WEST SIDE STORY premiered.

WEST SIDE STORY was critically acclaimed as a modern musical drama. Critics found the choreography and gang warfare story the most appealing part of production claiming that the dance and gang-based story overshadowed the love story between Tony and Maria. In retrospect, the love story gives WEST SIDE STORY its heart while the story of the racial divide and gang warfare provides WEST SIDE STORY its drama that ultimately results in an ending that is still as tragic and devastating as it was in 1957.

Leonard Bernstein’s score and Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics are iconic. The original Jerome Robins choreography was groundbreaking and modern. But, in 1958, WEST SIDE STORY was not the big winner at the 12th annual Tony Awards, it won two Tony Awards, best choreography and best set design. Its competition was another great classic of the American Musical Theatre, THE MUSIC MAN. The Meredith Wilson musical won five Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor, Featured Actor, Featured Actress, and Best Conductor/Musical Director. That begs the question was WEST SIDE STORY before its time? It certainly can be argued that it changed the landscape for Musical Drama paving the way for future epic productions with darker dramatic themes like FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, LES MISERABLE, MISS SIAGON, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, CHICAGO, CABARET and Sondheim’s SWEENEY TODD.

Director Rob Ruggiero’s partnership with his choreographer Parker Esse and the rest of his technical team at The Muny have created a flawless production of WEST SIDE STORY. Their collaborative work strikes the perfect mood to juxtapose Tony and Maria’s optimism with their inevitable tragic end. Esse’s choreography is magnificent and is executed effortlessly by this gifted cast, especially when they are dancing in unison. Shawn Duan’s video design is appropriately muted and tastefully adds to Ann Beyersdorfer’s NYC urban scenic design. Gail Baldoni’s 1950s inspired costume design pays homage the original production. Anita’s purple dress with red tulle petticoat is breathtaking as are the rest of the costumes designed for the gym dance scene.

Ruggiero, his casting partner’s at Telsey & Co., and the Muny have assembled an appropriately youthful and talented cast. Every member of the cast understands how to use lyrics and subtext to tell a story through song. Kanisha Feliciano’s (Maria) gorgeous soprano pierces the stratosphere. Her emotive capablilites as an actor are first rate. She plays the final scene to perfection making smart acting choices that are restrained while still conveying Maria's deep grief and anger. Christian Douglas’ (Tony) tenor is pure in tone and the width of his range is enormous. He maintains the same beautiful vocal quality when he reaches into his pleasant falsetto. Feliciano and Douglas’ chemistry and tender affection increases the plausibility of their love at first sight.

Jerusha Cavazos (Anita) takes on the pivotal role of counselor and confident to Maria. Anita provides motherly advice and attempts to be the voice of reason to a young girl who is allowing infatuation and young love to cloud her judgment. The role of Anita is the most complex and well-developed character in WEST SIDE STORY and Cavazos handles the role brilliantly. Her work with Yurel Echezarreta (Bernardo) is superb. Their combined charisma is intense. You cannot take your eyes off them when they are dancing together in the gym. Echezarreta is intimidating as Bernardo with his edgy foreboding presence.

WEST SIDE STORY is a show that is transformative when it is experienced for the first time. Even when the show has been seen many times, a well-produced version can still leave your heart wrung out. This Muny production of WEST SIDE STORY is sheer perfection. Every element of this exquisite production works impeccably leaving the audience stunned and silent.

The Muny production of WEST SIDE STORY runs through July 21st.

PHOTO CREDIT: Phillip Hamer