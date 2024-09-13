Review: TRAYF at The New Jewish Theatre is a Delightful Buddy Romp

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The great classic buddy comedies of the stage and screen have plenty of similarities. A long-term, solid friendship is challenged by the unique personalities of the characters. They each have traits that are diametrically opposed. One may be serious and the other more aloof. Both have closely held beliefs or behaviors that create comedic conflict. But there is a consistency in each relationship that is grounded in their love for one another that creates a tight protective bond between the two.

Lindsay Joelle’s TRAYF contains all the elements of the entertaining buddy comedies like “The Odd Couple” and “The Producers.” TRAYF is a coming-of-age look at how friendships fracture, change, and endure as children mature into adults. It is set in Brookly’s Crown Heights neighborhood in the early 1990s just prior to the riots that splintered the neighborhood shared by Orthodox Jews, African Americans, and Caribbean Americans.

18-year-olds Schmuel (Bryce A. Miller) and Zalmy (Jacob Schmidt) are best friends. They have been raised in Hasidic Jewish households in the Chabad-Lubavitch community. Schmuel (aka Schmuly) and Zalmy rent a van, use it as their "Mitzvah Tank," to reach out to other Jews in Brookly and Manhattan. Their mission is to encourage charitable acts (Mitzvahs) and discourage the lure of secular influence among the Jewish faithful.

Joelle’s script is funny, delightful, and bittersweet. Schmuly is a devout young man who lives by the rules of the faith. For him, there is no gray area, what is forbidden is strictly off limits. His belief system is challenged by Zalmy’s interest in exploring the secular world. Zalmy is a dreamer who wants more than is allowed by his strict faith community.

The New Jewish Theatre’s production of TRAYF is a wonderfully charming and funny ride with the two friends as they begin developing into independent adults. The immensely entertaining journey is led by Aaron Sparks' insightful direction and the fully committed performances of Bryce A. Miller and Jacob Schmidt.

Sparks has created a realistic portrait of the Hasidic community. The level of authenticity he has brought to the stage provides the audience the requisite understanding of Orthodox observances and devotion. His preparation and direction of his actors is visionary, and the collaboration with his design team further strengthened the representation of the community and added to the story’s religious authenticity.

Miller and Schmidt’s immersive physical embodiment of the 18-year-old men allowed the actors to completely vanish into their roles. Their infectious and enthusiastic performances created loveable characters. Their genuine connection and emotional portrayals engendered deep audience investment. At one point, a collective audible gasp illustrated the deep affection the audience had developed for the characters. It was Miller and Schmidt’s out-of-body performance that made the steadfast Schmuly and the dreamer Zalmy relatable.

Schmuly’s devotion to the faith and his friend is captured in Miller’s dynamic portrayal. His frustration with Zalmy’s outside interests is discernible through his anxiety ridden performance. Miller’s heartfelt portrayal conveys Schmuly’s love and commitment to his friend while expressing concern for Zalmy’s changing beliefs.

Schmidt is revelatory as Zalmy. He captures the character’s wide-eyed optimism and curiosity for what the world may offer beyond the walls of his community. His revealing portrayal is captured in his emotive eyes and facial expressions as he experiments and learns more from outside influences. His description of wearing jeans is ecstatic, as is his vivid interest in learning about sex from an experienced older friend. Schmidt’s conspicuous performance is captivating.

Schmuly and Zalmy’s conflict arises compliments of Jonathan (Spencer Sickmann), a secular Jew. Jonathan’s emerging relationship with the two challenges their friendship with his worldly views of the forbidden fruits outside their faith teachings. He creates a deep rift between the two. Sickmann’s portrayal is edgy and provocative. He stokes Zalmy’s curiosities while attempting to find direction in his own life through religion. Sickmann’s perceptible presence hovers even when he is off stage because of his enduring charisma.

Johnathan’s girlfriend Leah (Annie Zigman) adds to Schmuly’s anxiety as she attempts to find out why her relationship is changing with Jonathon. Annie is aware her boyfriend is pulling away from her. Zigman expresses Annie’s desperation to save her relationship. Her limited role exists solely to amplify Schmuly’s apprehension over his changing relationship with his friend.

Sparks collaboration with his technical crew has brought an extraordinary level of realism to the neighborhood and the Hasidic community. Michele Friedman Siler’s costume design illustrates the stark contrast between the restrictive dress requirements of the Orthodox Jewish boys and the contemporary dress of the secular Jewish community. Katie Orr’s props create a reality that enhances the story telling and honors the religious traditions of Hasidism.

Scenic designer Lily Tomasic adds to the humor and wit of the story with her single large “Mitzva Tank” set piece surrounded by a backdrop representing the Brooklyn neighborhood. She built Miller and Schmidt a moveable oversized vehicle that accentuates their playful physical comedy. Their work in, out, and around the Mitzvah Tank created many amusing moments. Tomasic’s wonderful set was illuminated by the skillful lighting design of Michael Sullivan. Kareem Deanes sound design provided an indelible music bed of Jewish and secular music and added some realistic street sounds on the streets of Manhattan.

New Jewish Theatre’s TRAYF is a delight. The remarkable chemistry between Miller and Schmidt is reminiscent of the great comedic acting duos from the buddy comedies of the past. Their contagious energy makes their portrayals of Schulmy and Zalmy endearing and irresistible. The realism that Sparks and his team bring to the production is commendable and creates enjoyable and believable storytelling. TRAYF is a wonderfully warm and winning comedy about friendship, love, and faith.

TRAYF continues at The New Jewish Theatre through September 29, 2024. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Jon Gitchoff

Comments