Review: THE LION IN WINTER at .Zack Theatre

Greed, jealousy, and discontent drive the competing ambitions of a royal family in James Goldman’s play THE LION IN WINTER. Goldman’s play tells a fictional tale of King Henry II of England, his imprisoned wife Eleanor of Aquitaine, and their children during the Christmas season in 1183 at the King’s residence in Chinon, France. Henry frees Eleanor for the holiday while his three sons all vie to be the next to ascend the throne. THE LION IN WINTER is the current offering from Midnight Company and is a quality production thanks to the work of a strong cast.

Director Tom Kopp’s sharp and brisk direction keeps things moving on the small stage at the .Zack Theater. He smartly uses Brad Slavik’s static set design to ensure the limited space never seems overcrowded with four or five actors in a scene. His collaboration with his team of actors and technicians creates an effective palate for storytelling.

Lavonne Byers leads this cast as Eleanor of Aquitaine. Her skilled performance includes impeccable delivery of the script complimented by terrific physical acting. When she contorts her body as she crumbles to the stage in the second act, she says more with a physical acting choice than a paragraph of dialogue could convey. She is magnificent as Eleanor.

Byers’ character is surrounded by the men who play King Henry II (Joe Hanrahan) and their three sons Richard (Joel Moses), Geoffrey (John Wolbers) and John (Ryan Lawson-Maeske.) All four actors completely disappear into their roles and deliver strong performances. Hanrahan expresses the King’s dialogue with royal authority. His disdain for Eleanor and his love for the young Alais is believable and authentic. Moses has the fieriest performance of the three sons. As the eldest surviving son, he is adamant that he is entitled to the throne and his rage is palpable. He has real opportunity to chew scenery in this production and he doesn’t miss. Wolbers conveys Geoffrey’s angst as he realizes he is stuck in the middle between his parents two other favored children and has no real shot at ascending to the throne. Then there is the always dynamic Ryan Lawson-Maeske as the pimpled face youngest son John. Lawson-Maeske can make a statement and convey emotion simply through his physical presence on the stage with his facial expressions. He inhabits the character of John and projects the conflicting optimism and pessimism with regard to his character’s likelihood of becoming the next King of England. All four actors work together to establish ominous tension among a father and his three sons. Each will stop at nothing to have their way and take control as the next crowned head of state.

The cast is rounded out by Shannon Campbell, playing Henry’s love interest Alais, and Michael Pierce as King Philip of France. Both deliver fine performances that compliment and equal the strong performances of the rest of the cast. Campbell conveys Alais’ young love for the King, a much elder man, conflicted by the uneasiness that she is betrothed the King’s eldest son, a man she does not love. The handsome Pierce is stately as the young King of France and clearly communicates his intentions to stir-the-pot to increase the discontent among the English Royal Family.

While THE LION IN WINTER and historical fiction is not my preferred genre for a play, this production is still recommended for the fine directing and strong performances of all the actors. The Midnight Company’s production of THE LION IN WINTER plays the .Zack Theatre, Thursday – Sunday until October 21st. Click the link below for tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Joey Rumpell