Review: THE LION IN WINTER at .Zack Theatre

Exceptional performances drive The Midnight Company's production.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall Photo 3 Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Review: THE LION IN WINTER at .Zack Theatre

Greed, jealousy, and discontent drive the competing ambitions of a royal family in James Goldman’s play THE LION IN WINTER. Goldman’s play tells a fictional tale of King Henry II of England, his imprisoned wife Eleanor of Aquitaine, and their children during the Christmas season in 1183 at the King’s residence in Chinon, France. Henry frees Eleanor for the holiday while his three sons all vie to be the next to ascend the throne. THE LION IN WINTER is the current offering from Midnight Company and is a quality production thanks to the work of a strong cast.

Director Tom Kopp’s sharp and brisk direction keeps things moving on the small stage at the .Zack Theater. He smartly uses Brad Slavik’s static set design to ensure the limited space never seems overcrowded with four or five actors in a scene. His collaboration with his team of actors and technicians creates an effective palate for storytelling.

Lavonne Byers leads this cast as Eleanor of Aquitaine. Her skilled performance includes impeccable delivery of the script complimented by terrific physical acting. When she contorts her body as she crumbles to the stage in the second act, she says more with a physical acting choice than a paragraph of dialogue could convey. She is magnificent as Eleanor.

Byers’ character is surrounded by the men who play King Henry II (Joe Hanrahan) and their three sons Richard (Joel Moses), Geoffrey (John Wolbers) and John (Ryan Lawson-Maeske.)  All four actors completely disappear into their roles and deliver strong performances. Hanrahan expresses the King’s dialogue with royal authority. His disdain for Eleanor and his love for the young Alais is believable and authentic. Moses has the fieriest performance of the three sons. As the eldest surviving son, he is adamant that he is entitled to the throne and his rage is palpable. He has real opportunity to chew scenery in this production and he doesn’t miss. Wolbers conveys Geoffrey’s angst as he realizes he is stuck in the middle between his parents two other favored children and has no real shot at ascending to the throne. Then there is the always dynamic Ryan Lawson-Maeske as the pimpled face youngest son John. Lawson-Maeske can make a statement and convey emotion simply through his physical presence on the stage with his facial expressions. He inhabits the character of John and projects the conflicting optimism and pessimism with regard to his character’s likelihood of becoming the next King of England. All four actors work together to establish ominous tension among a father and his three sons. Each will stop at nothing to have their way and take control as the next crowned head of state.

The cast is rounded out by Shannon Campbell, playing Henry’s love interest Alais, and Michael Pierce as King Philip of France. Both deliver fine performances that compliment and equal the strong performances of the rest of the cast. Campbell conveys Alais’ young love for the King, a much elder man, conflicted by the uneasiness that she is betrothed the King’s eldest son, a man she does not love. The handsome Pierce is stately as the young King of France and clearly communicates his intentions to stir-the-pot to increase the discontent among the English Royal Family.

While THE LION IN WINTER and historical fiction is not my preferred genre for a play, this production is still recommended for the fine directing and strong performances of all the actors. The Midnight Company’s production of THE LION IN WINTER plays the .Zack Theatre, Thursday – Sunday until October 21st. Click the link below for tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Joey Rumpell




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Review: ADAM PASCAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge Photo
Review: ADAM PASCAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge

What made this evening with Pascal and his guitar extraordinary was his storytelling. He shared details about his career, his struggles, his successes and the choices he has made along the way. His very personal account of his dreams and aspirations were engrossing and filled with humor and plenty of laughs. This is a man who has elevated a one-man acoustic show into a performance that is beyond what most artists can achieve with a cabaret show. His fans came for the theatre tunes, relished the rock performances, delighted in his stories, and left with treasured memories of their intimate evening with the Adam Pascal.

2
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Comes to St. Louis Next Month Photo
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Comes to St. Louis Next Month

TINA- The Tina Turner Musical is coming to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre next month. Performances run November 14-26. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Regional Premiere of THE MAD ONES to be Presented at The Marcelle in November Photo
Regional Premiere of THE MAD ONES to be Presented at The Marcelle in November

Experience the regional premiere of The Mad Ones, a captivating musical production, at The Marcelle in St. Louis. Follow Samantha Brown as she faces a life-changing decision while reminiscing about her past. Don't miss this highly anticipated show featuring talented performers Melissa Felps, Grace Langford, Sarah Gene Dowling, and Cody Cole.

4
Student Blog: Writing Plays: How the Heck Do I Do It? Photo
Student Blog: Writing Plays: How the Heck Do I Do It?

I try to tell myself that that the stories I have to tell are incredibly important and that I should tell them. And I am learning to believe that. All of our stories deserve to be told and need to be told.

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ... James Lindhorst">(read more about this author)

Review: ADAM PASCAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom And LoungeReview: ADAM PASCAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge
Review: PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom and LoungeReview: PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge
Interview: Adam Pascal Brings His Solo Show Back to Blue Strawberry Showroom and LoungeInterview: Adam Pascal Brings His Solo Show Back to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge
Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at STAGES St. Louis is Rollicking Rock 'n Roll FunReview: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at STAGES St. Louis is Rollicking Rock 'n Roll Fun

Videos

Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ailey II
Touhill Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (2/05-2/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas
New Line Theatre at the Grandel Theatre (11/30-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trinity Irish Dance Company
Touhill Performing Arts Center (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Immigrant
The Immigrant (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Just One Look
City Winery (11/22-11/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (4/09-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Fox Theatre (12/26-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Dale Williams Fine Arts Chapel (11/09-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You