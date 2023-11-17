Review: ROBIN DE JESÚS Brings a Spirit of Optimism and Positivity to His Performance at The Sheldon Performing Arts Center

The Cabaret Project of St. Louis opened their new season Thursday evening with a performance by three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesús in their new space at The Sheldon Performing Arts Center Ballroom. De Jesús took the stage and sang an eclectic selection of songs peppered with banter about believing in yourself, living an authentic life, and healing coming out of the events of the past few years. His infectious charm and electric smile illuminated the ballroom as he shared his life experiences as a Latino actor trying to find representation on the stage.

Supported by a three-piece band led by his immensely talented music director Kyle Brenn, de Jesús delivered a mix of pop songs and show tunes. He spoke of his full-circle moment with stage actress Priscilla Lopez. He shared that as a young man, he found Puerto Rican representation in Lopez’s turn as Diana Morales in A CHORUS LINE. With a deliberate delivery, de Jesús nailed an emotion packed version of Lopez’s solo number “Nothing” from A CHORUS LINE. His full-circle moment came to completion when he shared the stage with Lopez in IN THE HEIGHTS. It was that production in 2008 that garnered de Jesús his first Tony nomination for playing the role of Sonny. He was just twenty years old.

Following that number, he talked about how we all have a negative voice in our life, like Mr. Karp, Morales’ acting teacher in the song, who we cannot let define us. In that moment, de Jesús established a joyful optimism that he carried through his show encouraging his audience to embrace life and their genuine authenticity. His contagious spirit is what made his solo show sing, and his song choices supported his positivism and enthusiasm.

Working with Brenn and his director Yvette Kojick, de Jesús filled his show with unexpected choices covering tunes from Tears for Fears, Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak, and Jason Mraz. His musical theatre selections were very entertaining, and were a bit surprising as well, including numbers from PIPPIN, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and a song that was eventually cut from IN THE HEIGHTS.

Robin de Jesús solo show is a significant diversion from what one may have come to expect from a cabaret show. In the end, his audience was entertained and uplifted by his positive spirit, self-assuredness, and sense of optimism. De Jesús performs again with The Cabaret Project of St. Louis on Friday, November 17th at 7:30 pm. Click the link below for tickets.