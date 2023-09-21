Review: PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Kelly Howe and The House Divided Band Rock the Blue Strawberry

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

PROFESSOR SUNSHINE’S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPITIC ROCK AND ROLL REVIVAL rolled into Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge tonight. Midnight Company’s latest effort is their third theatrical cabaret performance that uses a loose narrative to support Rock ‘n Roll songs. In this production the vocals are delivered by a chanteuse named Cheyenne played by Kelly Howe, and she gets to rip into some of the great rock ‘n roll songs of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

This concept show is an eclectic, quirky and off kilter story of a traveling band visiting down-trodden cities to lift the spirits of the residents with songs and tales of their time on the road. The story, created by Midnight Company’s artistic director Joe Hanrahan, tells the story of a time when spirits are low, and times are bad. The music is strung together using the narrative to introduce the songs. Sunshine and Cheyenne are touring through the towns with a musical performance to bring salvation and breathe life back into a population that is tired.

Kelly Howe follows up her incredible performance as Linda Ronstadt with another dynamic rock ‘n roll performance highlighting her immense range. She uses every type of timbre with vocal qualities ranging from falsetto to chest/head voice and belt. While the song set won’t be revealed in this review in order protect the mysterious fun of the production, Howe does get to tear into the music of Jimi Hendrix, The Animals, Led Zeppelin, Tears for Fears, Patti Smith and Roy Orbison. Howe’s big voice delivers and rocks the house in a Stevie Nicks-esque performance. The music she and Hanrahan chose to include in this show offers something for everyone across generations of music lovers. The musical highlight of the night was 1978 hit “Because the Night” by The Patti Smith Band that was again covered in 1993 by 10,000 Maniacs featuring Natalie Merchant on vocals. Howe slayed this song while the audience nodded along with the drumbeat. One thing is certain, Howe knows how to deliver a rock ‘n roll song with grand panache.

Howe and Hanrahan are backed up by The House Divided Band featuring music director Curt Landes on piano and background vocals, Tom Maloney on guitar and bass, and Mark Rogers on percussion and background vocals. The House Divided Band plays tight versions of all the savage rock songs featured in the show. Maloney specifically shines for his bass and his lead guitar work on classics from The Animals and Jimi Hendrix.

Hanrahan has once again delivered a fun cabaret style show of rock music. This production comes highly recommended to fans of the rock genre thanks to Howe’s exceptional sense of phrasing, beat and rhythm, and the performance of The House Divided Band. The story works to the extent needed to string together the eclectic mix of songs.

There is one additional performance at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge on Saturday, September 23rd at 8:30 PM. Ticket sales have been brisk, and space is limited. Click the link below to purchase tickets to the Saturday performance of PROFESSOR SUNSHINE’S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK ‘N ROLL REVIVAL.




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Craig Carnelia Joins The Conservatory For The Performing Arts At Stephens College Photo
Craig Carnelia Joins The Conservatory For The Performing Arts At Stephens College

Broadway composer/lyricist Craig Carnelia joins The Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College as a Guest Artist, teaching 'Acting Through Song' for the fall semester. Learn more about Craig's esteemed career and his work with Broadway stars.

2
Review: PROFESSOR SUNSHINES TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK N ROLL REVIVAL at Blue Strawbe Photo
Review: PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Kelly Howe follows up her incredible performance as Linda Ronstadt with another dynamic rock ‘n roll performance highlighting her immense range. She uses every type of timbre and quality from falsetto to chest/head voice and belt. While the song set won’t be revealed in this review in order to keep some of the mysterious fun of production, Howe does get to tear into the music of Jimi Hendrix, The Animals, Led Zeppelin, Tears for Fears, Patti Smith and Roy Orbison. Howe’s big voice delivers and rocks the house in a Stevie Nicks-esque performance. The music she and Hanrahan chose to include in this show offers something for everyone across generations of music lovers. The musical highlight of the night was 1978 hit “Because the Night” by The Patti Smith Band that was again covered in 1993 by 10,000 Maniacs featuring Natalie Merchant on vocals. Howe slayed this song while the audience nodded along with the drumbeat. One thing is certain, Howe knows how to deliver a rock ‘n roll song with grand panache.

3
Tony-Winning COME FROM AWAY Returns to the Fabulous Fox Theatre, November 3-5 Photo
Tony-Winning COME FROM AWAY Returns to the Fabulous Fox Theatre, November 3-5

Full casting has been announced for the touring production of COME FROM AWAY! COME FROM AWAY will begin performances in Columbia, SC at Koger Center for the Performing Arts October 17th.

4
Missouri Actors Learn To Shine Worldwide- THE BUSINESS OF ACTING Workshop Takes Perfo Photo
Missouri Actors Learn To Shine Worldwide- THE BUSINESS OF ACTING Workshop Takes Performers To The Next Level

MISSOURI ACTORS LEARN TO SHINE WORLDWIDE: The Business of Acting Workshop at Hi-Pointe Back Lot on 9/24 offers valuable insights and tips for actors to succeed in the industry. Led by experienced producer/director/actor Jessica Ambuehl, attendees will gain knowledge on the business side of acting and improve their marketability. Don't miss this opportunity to take your acting career to the next level.

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ... (read more about this author)

Review: PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom and LoungeReview: PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge
Interview: Adam Pascal Brings His Solo Show Back to Blue Strawberry Showroom and LoungeInterview: Adam Pascal Brings His Solo Show Back to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge
Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at STAGES St. Louis is Rollicking Rock 'n Roll FunReview: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at STAGES St. Louis is Rollicking Rock 'n Roll Fun
Previews: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG and JOE SERAFINI Bring Their Cabaret Shows to Blue Strawberry Showroom and LoungePreviews: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG and JOE SERAFINI Bring Their Cabaret Shows to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moulin Rouge!
Fox Theatre (4/30-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BODYTRAFFIC
Touhill Performing Arts Center (4/06-4/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Fox Theatre (2/13-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Fox Theatre (1/23-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Fox Theatre (12/26-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Fox Theatre (5/28-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adam Pascal
Blue Strawberry (10/06-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S Traveling Post-Apocalyptic ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL
The Blue Strawberry (9/20-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S Traveling Post-Apocalyptic ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL
The Blue Strawberry (9/20-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You