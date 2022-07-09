Review: DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus

In DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA, the current offering at The Black Rep, the 18-year-old titular hero decides just before starting college it is his duty to take a journey to meet his ancestor's spirit who perished on slave ships bound for America through The Middle Passage. Part avant-garde dream, part family drama, DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA examines the conflict between a parent's vision for their son and the coming-of-age-dreams of an adult child.

Playwright Nathan Alan Davis' work is masterfully brought to life by Ron Himes' direction. His vision coupled with the artistic and technical theater design transports you to the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay. Choreographer Heather Beal's movement, Emma Hoffbrauer's scenic design, Margery and Peter Spack's projection design, Jasminie William's lighting design, and Jackie Sharp's sound design create a peaceful, serene, and relaxing ocean feel. Daryl Harris' costume design compliments the story and completes a technical theater experience that is a multi-sensory indulgence for the eyes and ears. The combined work of the production aestheticians is so effective you can almost smell the ocean air. The calming nature of the scenic, set, projection and lighting design create an ocean sensation that is a perfect juxtaposition to the family conflict.

The ensemble of actors, in their unanimity, drives the emotional narrative of the story. Lakesha Glover and Olajuwon Davis as Mom and Dad convey a parent's emotional angst watching their child make decisions that are contrary to their expectations. Christian Kitchens as Dontrell infectiously sells his dreams of honoring the spirit of his ancestors to the audience eliciting a desire to accompany him on his journey. Brannon Evans, Lucia Graff, Claire McClannan and Mekhi Mitchell round out this wonderful cast to tell this engaging coming-of-age-story.

The 45th Anniversary Season at The Black Rep has been nothing short of spectacular. This production of DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA is the perfect finale to a remarkable season. DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA runs at The Black Rep through July 23, 2022 at the Edison Theater on the Washington University Campus. For more information or to purchase tickets visit theblackrep.org.