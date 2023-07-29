Review: CLUE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

It may have been 100-degrees outside on Friday, but it was a dark and stormy night inside the Ross Family Theater at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. A massive, framed painting of an eerie mansion being pelted by lighting, thunder and rain greets the audience as they arrive at the theater. As the lights dim, the painting lifts to reveal the majestic entry hall of The Boddy Manor decked with sumptuous dark wood paneling and elaborate carved molding. One by one the guests arrive through the front entrance adorned by heavy curved French doors accented with glass arches. The Butler, Wadsworth, welcomes the invited guests to the dinner party. Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet arrive and take on their assigned pseudonyms for the evening and the game is on. It’s CLUE, and it is killer fun!

St. Louis Stages is producing their first play in decades with their astonishing, brilliant and comical production of CLUE. The dictionary doesn’t hold enough superlatives to describe the superb quality of this production. This review is going to sound cliché in its description but be assured that a hysterical and entertaining 90-minutes awaits anyone who buys a ticket to witness murder, see whodunnit and experience theatrical excellence.

Kudos to Executive Producer Andrew Kuhlman and Artistic Director Gayle Seay for taking a risk and adding a play to their 2023 season. These two brilliant theatre professionals identified what a delightful asset CLUE is and how well it would play in the intimate space of The Ross Family Theater, and they weren’t wrong. The creative team that Kuhlman and Seay have assembled to build this production execute at the highest level and they have produced a show that is slaying its audiences with laughter.

There are hordes of reasons why STAGES St. Louis production of CLUE achieves theatrical perfection. Steve Bebout’s direction is a masterclass in leadership. He illustrates how collaboration across an entire production team can create an inventive canvas for imaginative storytelling. Credit his work with the Wojcik Casting Team for finding an ensemble of talented actors with extraordinary comedic timing who can deliver on both the jokes written into Sandy Rustin’s script and pull off the rigorous and demanding physical comedy his blocking demands. Watching them execute on Bebout’s precise blocking and his intricate chase scenes is an amusing treat. Every directorial choice Bebout makes is designed to visually amuse the audience or elicit hearty laughter.

Lee Savage’s artistic scenic design is not only luxurious but is a marvel in stagecraft. He has created a set piece that is a character unto itself. Seeing is believing and the description of the mansion will stop here to avoid spoiling numerous set surprises. Brad Musgrove’s costume design is beyond dazzling. Every costume is perfectly constructed. He outfits each character to expertly embellish their aliases. Mrs. Peacock’s iridescent blue, green and teal dress with feathered headpiece and Miss Scarlett’s/Mrs. White’s sophisticated fitted gowns are beyond stylish. The tailored men’s wear created for Mustard, Green and Plum are impeccably designed. Sean M. Savoie is an expert at using lighting to set mood and this may be some of his best work. His lighting design frequently adds to the show’s hilarity by creating shadows, using darkness and accentuating each actor’s facial expressions. Beef Gratz’s sound design perfectly sets the mood and enhances the storytelling. Her use of sound effects seamlessly becomes part of the production. Gratz’s exceptional work is noticeable even before the performance begins.

Then, there is the cast. Oh, this sublimely ideal and divine cast. Mark Price (Wadsworth) is a comedic genius. He delivers a performance that is outrageously entertaining and sidesplittingly funny. He and the rest of the cast contort their bodies into awkwardly hilarious positions. Charlie Franklin (Mr. Green), Leah Berry (The Cook), Jeff Cummings (Mr. Boddy), Lari White (Yvette) and Zoe Vonder Haar (Mrs. Peacock,) join Price in difficult pratfalls and slapstick acrobatics that they make look easy, drawing huge belly laughs from the audience. Vonder Haar is a St. Louis acting treasure. Her Mrs. Peacock is a scene stealer. Tari Kelly (Mrs. White), Graham Stevens (Professor Plum), and David Hess (Colonel Mustard) deliver deadpan dialogue with mirthful absurdity. Hess is especially funny as the dim-witted, concrete thinking Colonel who lacks subtlety. Diana DeGarmo (Miss Scarlet) is a revelation in a non-musical role. In a previous interview with Broadway World, Luis Salgado, who directed DeGarmo in the STAGES production of AIDA, said, “Diana has brilliant comedic timing.” DeGarmo’s chemistry with the entire cast was substantial and elevated the overall performance quality. She is a gifted comedic actor. Finally, Cameron Jamarr Davis (The Cop) makes the most of his limited time on stage as The Cop and in other supporting roles. Davis is a skilled actor who has become a staple in the St. Louis area theatre scene.

The 2023 season in St. Louis theatre has been rich with many incredible plays, both dramas and comedies featuring performances that have been magnificent. STAGES St. Louis current production of CLUE is phenomenal and has added to the robust offering of marvelous plays that have been produced by the local professional companies this year. And as cliché as this may sound, CLUE is a must-see production that cannot be missed.