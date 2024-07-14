Review: 10TH ANNUAL LABUTE NEW THEATER FESTIVAL at St. Louis Actors' Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The St. Louis Actors’ Studio opened their 10th Annual LaBute New Theater Festival this weekend at The Gaslight Theater in Midtown St. Louis. The program consisted of five one act plays. Festival namesake Neil LaBute penned “Who’s on First” with character names that are an homage to the comedy duo Abbot and Costello. The other one acts, in the order presented, were “Grief & Woe” by Paul Bowman, “Cage” by Barbara Blatner, “Walrus” by Brandt Adams, and “Love in the Time of Nothing,” by Jayne Hannah. Kristi Gunther directed “Cage,” “Walrus,” and “Who’s on First,” while the other two plays were directed by Spencer Sickmann.

LaBute’s entry into the festival, “Who’s on First,” examines an over-the-top parent of a little league player and the coach of the child’s baseball team. Anthony Wininger (Costello) makes his son’s coach, played by Chuck Winning (Abbot), an offer he could not refuse to ensure his child would get plenty of play time. Wininger and Winning’s authentic portrayals will resonate with anyone who’s child has played little league. It was a dramatic look at the steps a helicopter parent will take to ensure their child is given preferential treatment.

The best play of the five was Janye Hannah’s “Love in the Time of Nothing.” Hannah has written a heartbreaking one act play, especially for anyone who has experienced losing a loved one to Alzheimer's disease. Actors Greg Hunsaker (David) and Jane Paradise (Julieanna) break the fourth wall with an unusual but highly effective storytelling convention. Hannah’s script walks the audience through a five-year battle chronicling the clinical changes an Alzheimer’s patient faces. Hunsaker and Paradise were exceptionally effective at conveying the patient and caregiver’s painful path dealing with the memory robbing disease. Hannah has written a one act play that says more in 25-minutes than most full-length plays do in two hours.

Paul Bowman’s “Grief & Woe” provided a satirical look at the temptation in the Garden of Eden. Adam and Eve, played by Tyler Crandall and Lorelei Frank, just could not seem to get along. Their constant bickering and frustration with each other gave the Lou, played cheekily by Chuck Winning, fertile ground to tempt the original couple. Winning was alluring playing a sexy devil, both in-and-out of drag, seducing the quarreling couple. Greg Hunsaker rounded out the cast as Adam and Eve’s creator, Mr. G-.

The remaining two plays “Walrus” and “Cage” were slickly produced and well-acted, but their scripts were less engaging than the other three. Brandt Adams’ “Walrus” examined how different species in the animal world may relate to one another with the underlying theme of making judgements based on biases or bigotry. Greg Hunsaker (Mike – The Polar Bear,) Tyler Crandall (The Manatee), and Anthony Wininger (The Walrus) all threw themselves fearlessly into the animal alter-egos.

“Cage” was the least entertaining of the five entries. Barbara Blatner’s play analyzed the relationship between a parent and child. Jane Paradise and Lorelei Frank played a mother and daughter who didn’t see eye to eye. Unfortunately, Blatner’s short play crawled along at a snail's pace and lacked a satisfying conclusion.

The 10th Annual LaBute New Theater Festival runs through July 28th at The Gaslight Theater. Jayne Hannah’s “Love in the Time of Nothing” is and inspirational love story that will tug at your heartstrings. It is magnificent in its storytelling convention and is the play of the festival that cannot be missed. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Patrick Huber

