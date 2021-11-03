RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December

As audiences and families begin flocking back to theaters across the globe, the "most famous reindeer of all" from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will fly into St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on December 17 & 18 with the critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. Following six successful years of touring and more than 600 performances, Rudolph and a holly jolly cast of iconic characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster will return to help Santa save Christmas. For more information about the tour, visit www.rudolphthemusical.com.

Tickets for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $20. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at the Fabulous Fox run December 17-18, 2021. Show times are Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

In 1964, the beloved stop-motion animated television classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, made its network television debut and has been delighting audiences across the country for over 50 years. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is a wonderful new way to experience this family tradition," says producing partner Jonathan Flom. The national tour is a family favorite -- "Rudolph has taken the country by snowstorm" (Hartford Courant) and "A magical time... and an utterly charming, top-notch production" (Orlando Sentinel).

Projections, costumes and characters are faithfully brought to the stage against a backdrop of nostalgic set designs. The 12-foot-plus-tall Abominable Snow Monster is jaw-dropping. The cast brings high energy to classic songs and dialogue, while irresistible and loveable puppets highlight the charming "roughness" from the television show's stop-motion effects.

Flom says, "The familiar story elements from the television special are addressed with a talented cast and puppeteers who help recreate the magic on stage." Since the special itself is a classic musical, the stage show does not feel at all like an adaptation and audiences are surprised and delighted when they see performances of songs such as "Fame and Fortune" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" that are heard but not performed in the TV special.

The story tells the tale of a young Rudolph who, because of the appearance of his bright, shining nose, is excluded from the Reindeer Games. He flees Christmastown and meets up with new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius. After finding The Island of Misfit Toys, Rudolph journeys home, where a snowstorm of epic proportions is threatening Christmas. Can Rudolph rescue his family and friends and help Santa save the holiday?

Rudolph's partnership with PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center continues this year. The show offers a free toolkit to educators that leverages the powerful messages from the Rudolph story to help us all celebrate our differences (www.pacer.org/teamrudolph).

The production will have strict safety precautions and guidelines for audiences, cast and crew. Visit the individual venue website in each city for the most current COVID-19 information about the event. For additional information, visit www.rudolphthemusical.com and follow the latest updates on Facebook. #rudolphthemusical