Previews: Tony Nominees ANN HAMPTON CALLOWAY AND JOE ICONIS to Perform at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Tony nominees Ann Hampton Calloway and Joe Iconis are bringing their cabaret shows to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge. Calloway will perform two shows on September 27 - 28, 2024. Iconis will visit the midtown showroom for two performances on October 18 - 19, 2024.

Ann Hampton Calloway is a star of music, stage, and screen. She was a nominated for a Tony for her featured role in SWING in 2000. She has recorded over 20 albums as a solo artist and a guest singer. One of her best-known works is the titular song she wrote for the TV Show The Nanny starring Fran Drescher.

Calloway will perform her show “Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals." She takes inspiration from and will perform the works of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and more. In addition to some cover versions, her show will include some of the original material she has written with award winning artists Alan Bergman and Melissa Manchester.

The frequent cabaret performer has been voted Broadway World’s Entertainer of the Year and has twice been named Best Jazz Vocalist. Calloway is a recent inductee into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. Stephen Holden of The New York Times writes of her sheer vocal beauty and has said, “no contemporary singer matches Ms. Calloway.”

Composer Joe Iconis was nominated for his original score for the Broadway musical BE MORE CHILL. In addition to the Tony nomination, he was also nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding music and Lyrics, and for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Score. The Wall Street Journal called BE MORE CHILL “one of the strongest new musicals of the past decade.”

Iconis’ piano only show will feature material from his shows new that are currently in the works and, what he calls explosive singalongs. Joining Iconis will be his special guest, Alex Ferrara. She is a New York based actor and podcast host. Ferrara has performed at many of the cabaret venues in Manhattan, including 54 Below, the Laurie Beechman Theater, and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Iconis is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. His original music has been featured in season 2 of the NBC TV hit series “Smash.” The Original Cast Recording for his musical BE MORE CHILL has been streamed hundreds of millions of times

Tickets for Ann Hampton Calloway and Joe Iconis’ shows at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge can be purchased by clicking the link below. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

