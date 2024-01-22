Previews: The Cabaret Project of St. Louis Presents Sara Sheperd

Broadway's Sara Sheperd returns to St. Louis to perform her solo show as part of the Cabaret Project of St. Louis. Sheperd starred at The Muny this past summer in BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, reprising a role she played on Broadway and as part of the National Tour. Broadway World called her performance at The Muny ‘entrancing,” and named BEAUTIFUL to its Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023. Sheperd sat down with Broadway world to talk about her upcoming shows and what an influential place St. Louis is in her career.

Sheperd started working at The Muny when she was in college. She earned her Actor’s Equity card in 2006 while working on THE WIZARD OF OZ and WHITE CHRISTMAS. Returning the following season, she performed as a member in the companies of HELLO! DOLLY!, THE PAJAMA GAME and LES MISÉRABLES. In 2011, she was part of the National Tour of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL. When that tour closed, she returned to The Muny later that same year to play Vivienne Kensington in The Muny premiere of that show.

“Returning to lead the company of BEAUTIFUL last summer was so special because The Muny is where I got my start,” Sheperd beamed. When she was playing the role of Carole King on the national tour there wasn’t a stop in St. Louis, so this was her opportunity to share that role with the audience here. She said, “My dad and stepmom now live in St. Louis, so the city has become a second home to me.”

Her father, Scott Sheperd, is a classically trained pianist. She shared her excitement that her dad is going to play piano for her on her upcoming solo shows in St. Louis. Shepherd's dad has played in jazz clubs for years. She talked about how cool it is that he will also get to share a story or two during the cabaret performance. Having that familial connection will give her show a unique level of intimacy.

Sheperd said that her show will mirror her professional life. It will be about her as an artist and human. As a performer, she told Broadway World, one never knows what is coming next. The show will have an element where the audience picks the order of some of the songs. Sheperd won’t know how the evening will unfold. She said, “The second show will be a little different from the first.” Sheperd teased that the show will have a song from THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, some music from BEAUTIFUL, and a song from CRY BABY, the show that was her Broadway debut.

Tim Schall, the Executive and Artistic Director of The Cabaret Project of St. Louis said, “We are thrilled to bring Sara’s solo show to St. Louis. After stealing St. Louis heart as Carole King at The Muny this summer, and of course her wonderful Broadway and national tour credits, we know that Sara is going to win the hearts of our audience all over again.” Tim shared that the cozy and elegant Ballroom Cabaret upstairs at The Sheldon is a great setting for Sara’s talents.

Her talents have been honed both on Broadway in CRY BABY and BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, and as a member of companies with national tours. She played Fanny Brice in a regional production of FUNNY GIRL in Chicago, and that is where she got her first experience leading a company. She said that role taught her a lot about vocal stamina while performing eight shows a week. She learned the most about her personal character and resolve when she had to return from a vocal cord injury that required surgery during her senior year in college. She returned from her injury to play the role of Jo in LITTLE WOMEN. She said, “That was really scary and traumatic to have to come through that and perform that role.” It was a big moment in her professional maturation to know she could face adversity, come through it, and be proud of her work on the other end.

Sheperd would like the audience to leave her show with a feeling of joy. “I hope they feel a human connection, because I’m up there sharing a little of myself and my soul,” she said. She mentioned that it is nice for her to be in a room with people, share space, and tell a story.

Sara Sheperd takes the stage upstairs in The Sheldon Ballroom on February 2nd and 3rd at 7:30 pm. Her performance is being presented by The Cabaret Project of St. Louis. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link below. Doors open at 6:30 pm.