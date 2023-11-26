Preview: T.3 Opens Their Concert Tour on December 8th at The Sheldon in St. Louis

Viral singing sensation T.3 is embarking on their first national tour following the release of their first original song “Dilly Dilly.” St. Louis and the Sheldon Music Hall have been selected to host the opening show of their tour on December 8th. The dazzling vocal trio has amassed over a half-million followers on social media and their TikTok videos have had over 50-million views. Broadway World had the opportunity to sit down with Liam Fennecken and Jim Hogan, two of the three members of T.3 and talk about their new original song and their upcoming concert tour.

Hogan and Fennecken told Broadway World that they met in the theatre program while they were studying at Penn State University. They said they both joined a summer acapella professional college group called The Hyannis Sound and that is where they became acquainted with Brendan Jacob Smith. Fennecken said, “When Brendan graduated college and moved to New York he called us and asked the two of us to come and record a song with him. We did, and it blew up!” Hogan shared that they started as a group accidentally. He said, “We started putting videos up just before the pandemic began and they started to go viral.” It was after the views started to explode on TikTok that they decided to take a shot as a singing group.

Each of the members of T.3 have substantial experience performing in the theatre. Currently, Jim Hogan is a member of the original company of the Tony Award winning Best Musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO where he covers the role of Buddy as a stand-by. Hogan said, “My girlfriend bought me a ticket when the show was Off-Broadway and I fell in love with it. Immediately after seeing the show, I texted my agent and asked him if he could find me a spot in this company.” This is the first time that Hogan has had the opportunity to perform in an original Broadway cast. Prior to his stint on Broadway, he performed in the national touring companies of WAITRESS, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and SPRING AWAKENING.

Liam Fennecken just finished a successful run as Amos Hart in Kander and Ebb’s CHICAGO. Hogan said, “A big group of about forty friends went to see him on opening night, and Liam was unbelievable in the role.” Fennecken blushed and thanked Hogan for the compliment. He shared that after the run in CHICAGO he spent a lot of time working on the new album for T.3 and is auditioning for whatever comes next. Liam has toured in the United States and Korea with Andew Lloyd Webber’s SCHOOL OF ROCK, and has toured North America with ONCE, AMERICAN IDIOT, AND PETER PAN 360.

Fennecken and Hogan talked about Brendan Jacob Smith, the third member of the trio. They shared that Smith has been singing 1970s rock music since the age of six. Hogan said, “it’s really crazy,” when he referred to Smith’s range as a high tenor. Smith currently plays Art Garfunkel in the U.S./Canadian companies of THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY.

Fennecken and Hogan shared that there is something for everyone in their upcoming concert. Hogan shared, “We’ve kind of landed on the Disney, Broadway and Pop genres, and now we’ve moved into original music.” Both said that they are looking forward to meeting the people of St. Louis, telling them what we are all about, and sharing our music with them. Hogan teased that there may even be a few holiday songs in the show. He said, “Afterall, it is December.”

T.3 will be taking their first national tour to eight cities in December:

December 8th – St. Louis, MO – Sheldon Concert Hall

December 9th – Carmel, IN – Feinstein's

December 10th – Louisville, KY – Kentucky PAC

December 12th – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

December 15th – Pittsburgh PA – City Winery

December 16th – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

December 17th – New York, NY – City Winery

December 18th – Boston, MA – City Winery

Click the link below to purchase tickets for any of their tour dates.