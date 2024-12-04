Photos/Video: First Look at the Cast of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS in St. Louis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is ready to ring in the holiday season with the St. Louis premiere of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, a rockin’ musical experience that brings together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins in a holiday jam session.

Performances run December 4 - 22, 2024 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. Check out the photos and video of the cast here!

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, a sequel to the Tony-Award winning original musical Million Dollar Quartet, takes place in the decked-out Sun Records studio, filled to the brim with Christmas cheer and enough musical talent to power a city grid, these legendary musicians blend their chart-topping hits with seasonal cheer. Get ready for a holly jolly journey through this iconic rock n’ roll musical featuring crowd favorite songs “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Blue Christmas,” “Run Rudolph Run,” “Silent Night” and so much more!

