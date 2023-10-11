Photos: First Look At THE IMMIGRANT At The New Jewish Theatre

Written by Mark Harelik and directed by the New Jewish Theatre’s very own Rebekah Scallet, The Immigrant tells the true story of Haskell Harelik.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

The New Jewish Theatre presents The Immigrant at the Wool Studio Theatre through October 29. See photos from the production below.

Written by Mark Harelik and directed by the New Jewish Theatre’s very own Rebekah Scallet, The Immigrant tells the true story of Haskell Harelik, the playwright’s grandfather, who came to America in 1909 as part of the Galveston Project. He makes his home in Hamilton, Texas, where he is taken in by local couple Milton and Ima Perry.  This will be New Jewish Theatre’s third time to produce this relevant story, previously seen in 1999 and 2011 (directed by former Artistic Director Edward Coffield) making it the perfect production to celebrate the New Jewish Theatre’s 25th season. 

 

The Immigrant remains just as relevant today as when it first premiered in 1985. It is a beautiful story, and one that echoes my own family’s journey to St. Louis over a century ago. This beautiful play reminds us that we were all once strangers here in America, and that the power of love knows no borders or boundaries,” said Scallet.

 

Scallet will be making her New Jewish Theatre directorial debut with The Immigrant. Also making their New Jewish Theatre debuts are Dustin Petrillo as Haskell, Bryn McLaughlin as his wife Leah, and Mindy Shaw as Ima Perry.  Rounding out the cast is David Wassilak as Milton, who previously appeared at the New Jewish Theatre in Sight Unseen and The Good Doctor. The Set Design is by Rob Lippert, Costumes by Michele Friedman Siler, Lighting by Michael Sullivan, and Sound and Projections Design by Kareem Deanes.

Photo Credit: Jon Gitchoff

Photos: First Look At THE IMMIGRANT At The New Jewish Theatre
Dustin Lane Petrillo

Photos: First Look At THE IMMIGRANT At The New Jewish Theatre
Dustin Lane Petrillo

Photos: First Look At THE IMMIGRANT At The New Jewish Theatre
Dustin Lane Petrillo

Photos: First Look At THE IMMIGRANT At The New Jewish Theatre
Mindy Shaw, Dustin Lane Petrillo

Photos: First Look At THE IMMIGRANT At The New Jewish Theatre
Dustin Lane Petrillo

Photos: First Look At THE IMMIGRANT At The New Jewish Theatre
David Wassilak and Dustin Lane Petrillo

Photos: First Look At THE IMMIGRANT At The New Jewish Theatre
Bryn McLaughlin

Photos: First Look At THE IMMIGRANT At The New Jewish Theatre
Bryn McLaughlin and Dustin Lane Petrillo

Photos: First Look At THE IMMIGRANT At The New Jewish Theatre
Bryn McLaughlin and Dustin Lane Petrillo

Photos: First Look At THE IMMIGRANT At The New Jewish Theatre
David Wassilak and Dustin Lane Petrillo



