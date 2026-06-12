Paulo Szot to Bring AN ENCHANTED EVENING to Blue Strawberry

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After starring this summer in South Pacific at the MUNY (in the same role he won the Tony Award for on Broadway) and The Light in the Piazza at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Paulo Szot is in concert at the intimate Blue Strawberry for two nights, July 14 and 15.

Beloved for his Tony-winning turn in South Pacific and acclaimed performances in Chicago, Evita, My Fair Lady, & Juliet, and Hadestown, Szot brings the dramatic power, charm, and storytelling finesse of a true leading man to every song. An Enchanted Evening with Paulo Szot promises an unforgettable night of world-class artistry, filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage and beyond.

Brazilian opera baritone Szot is a Broadway and Opera star, who made a sensational debut in 2008 as Emile de Becque in the Lincoln Center revival of South Pacific. For his debut performance on Broadway, he was showered with awards, among them the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, the Theatre World Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor, and the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

As a globally celebrated opera singer, he has appeared in more than 90 productions, including ten seasons at The Metropolitan Opera and engagements with La Scala, Paris Opera, Teatro Real Madrid, San Francisco Opera, and major orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, New York Pops, American Pops and the Chicago Symphony.

Tickets at Blue Strawberry are $55-$85. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is at 7:30pm.

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