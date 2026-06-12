Video: HAIRSPRAY Designer Run at The Muny Offers Behind-the-Scenes Rehearsal Look
The production opens The Muny's 108th season with performances in Forest Park.
The Muny has shared a designer run video from its upcoming production of HAIRSPRAY, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the cast and creative team working through the show in rehearsal ahead of opening night. The footage provides an early glimpse of the production as it takes shape before its first performance.
HAIRSPRAY is a musical comedy based on John Waters' 1988 cult classic film. The show follows Tracy Turnblad, a teenager in 1960s Baltimore who pursues her dream of dancing on a local television program while championing racial integration and body positivity along the way.
The production opens The Muny's 108th season and marks a return engagement of the show by popular demand. Katy Geraghty leads the cast as Tracy Turnblad, with Richard Kind as Edna Turnblad and John Bolton as Wilbur Turnblad, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage. Performances take place nightly at 8:15 p.m. at the outdoor theatre in Forest Park, St. Louis. Tickets start at $20.
BroadwayWorld has previously covered the production's rehearsal process, including a studio clip of Geraghty performing a selection from "Good Morning Baltimore" alongside Music Director and Conductor Evan Roider, as well as rehearsal footage of Kind and Geraghty working through "Welcome to the 60's."
|
God of Carnage
New Jewish Theatre (NJT) (6/11-6/28)
|
Prince Caspian
Branson Hillside Theatre (6/12-8/08)
|
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Stages St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (5/29-6/28)
|
The Light in the Piazza
Loretto-Hilton Center (5/30-6/28)
|
The Wasp by Morgan Lloyd Malcom
Albion Theatre (6/12-6/28)
|
Beth Duffy
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC) (6/30-6/30)
|
Sly & The Family Stone Memorial Tour - July 17, 8pm
The Wildey (7/17-7/17)
|
Kenneth Wright
KIRKWOOD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER(KPAC) (7/14-7/14)
|
Journey
Great Southern Bank Arena (6/25-6/25)
|
Gateway Dirt Nationals – 3 Day Pass
The Dome at America's Center (12/03-12/05)