SOMETHING ROTTEN! Star Elizabeth Teeter to Bring Solo Show to Blue Strawberry

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Fresh off her run in the Off-Broadway revival of Heathers The Musical, Elizabeth is back in her hometown where her career began, starring as "Portia" this summer in Something Rotten! at The Muny.

At Blue Strawberry, Elizabeth brings an evening filled with stories of growing up in the arts, with music spanning from Meet Me in St. Louis to Beetlejuice, and jazzy standards to pop hits. She will be joined by her father Lara Teeter for a special performance.

Elizabeth Teeter is starring at The Muny this summer as "Portia" in Something Rotten! Most recently seen as "Heather McNamara" in the NYC's hit Off-Broadway revival of Heathers The Musical. Broadway: "Lydia" in Beetlejuice; "Betty" in The Crucible, (w/Saoirse Ronan); "Young Elizabeth" in The Audience (w/Helen Mirren); and "Jane Banks" in Mary Poppins. Off-Broadway: "Lily" in The Secret Life of Bees (Audelco nomination).

Recent Regional: "Anna Grace" in the original new musical Hard Road to Heaven (Bucks County Playhouse), "Liesl" in The Sound of Music (Ogunquit Playhouse, The Muny); "Laura Wingfield" in The Glass Menagerie (TWSTL; St. Louis Theater Circle Award win for role). Other Regional including The Muny, The Rep STL, Tennessee Williams Festival, Variety Theater, and more. TV/Film:Leaving (SAG short); guest on "The Last O.G." (TBS). @elizabethteeterofficial Major thanks to her family and Katie Britton.

Tickets at Blue Strawberry are $25-$45. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is at 7:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.bluestrawberrystl.com. To make reservations by phone, call (314) 256-1745. Blue Strawberry is located at 364 N. Boyle Ave. in St. Louis, MO.

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