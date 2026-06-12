SOMETHING ROTTEN! Star Matt Doyle to Bring Solo Show to Blue Strawberry

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Matt Doyle comes to Blue Strawberry straightaway from The MUNY, where he stars as Nick Bottom in Something Rotten. Doyle won the 2022 Tony Award for 'Best Featured Actor in a Musical' for his performance as Jamie in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company. This performance also garnered him the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Doyle has been a mainstay on the Great White Way since making his Broadway debut in Spring Awakening in 2007. Other acclaimed performances include Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway, the revival of Bye Bye Birdie, Lincoln Center Theater's production of War Horse, and playing Elder Price in The Book of Mormon.

With a powerhouse voice, laid-back charm and talent for storytelling, you're in for an engaging evening of songs that have defined his career and inspired his journey.

Tickets at Blue Strawberry are $35-$55. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is at 7:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.bluestrawberrystl.com. To make reservations by phone, call (314) 256-1745. Blue Strawberry is located at 364 N. Boyle Ave. in St. Louis, MO.

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