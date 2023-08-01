New Line Theatre Names Chris Moore Associate Artistic Director

Moore has worked with New Line since 2020 and has appeared in several of their productions.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

New Line Theatre has named St. Louis actor-singer-dancer-director Chris Moore as the company's new Associate Artistic Director.

Moore has worked with New Line since 2020, and he has appeared onstage with the company in Head Over Heels (twice), Something Rotten!, Urinetown, and a reading of Bloody King Oedipus! He has done work in vocal performance, theatre direction and production, dance, and composition; and he has worked with companies throughout the area, including roles in Dreamgirls and Guys and Dolls with Stray Dog Theatre; The Bridges of Madison County with Alpha Players; A Soldier’s Play and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with Clayton Community Theatre; and Shrek with Kirkwood Theatre Guild. He also directed Godspell recently for Take Two Productions, and he'll appear in another production of Godspell with Stray Dog Theatre during August. He also recently emceed the Arts for Life Best Performance Awards ceremony. In addition to performing and directing, Chris has a growing social media platform where he enjoys creating self-help content.

About New Line Theatre

Season Tickets are on sale now New Line's 32nd Season of Alternative Musical Theatre, including the musicals Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas in March 2023; Sweet Potato Queens: The Musical in March June 2024; and Dracula, in June 2024. Just go to the New Line website or call 314-773-6526. Single tickets for the coming season will go on sale in September.

New Line Theatre is a professional company dedicated to involving the people of the St. Louis region in the exploration and creation of daring, provocative, socially and politically relevant works of musical theatre. New Line was created back in 1991 at the vanguard of a new wave of nonprofit musical theatre just starting to take hold across the country.

The company has given birth to several world premiere musicals over the years and has brought back to life many shows that did not do well in their original New York productions. Altogether, New Line has produced 96 musicals and 6 concerts of theatre songs since 1991.

New Line was honored with a special St. Louis Theater Circle Award in 2014 for the company’s body of work over the years. And in 2019, New Line received the What’s Right With the Region Award from Focus St. Louis, for Fostering Creativity for Social Change. New Line Theatre has been given its own entries in the prestigious Cambridge Guide to American Theatre and Theatre World. New Line receives funding from the Regional Arts Commission and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency; and assistance from the Grand Center Arts District and the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

For other information, visit New Line Theatre’s full-service website at www.newlinetheatre.com. All programs are subject to change.



