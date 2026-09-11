MY INFINITE SADNESS Will Open at Jefferson Avenue Mission

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Aquarian Rising Productions will present 'My Infinite Sadness' written and directed by Darrious Varner. 'My Infinite Sadness' had its world premiere at The Chapel in January 2019 to sold out or nearly sold out shows during its two weekend run. It went on to be produced at the Fringe Festival in the Fall of that year and one other time by Solid Lines as a virtual staged reading during the pandemic. There will be a talkback after every performance.

Synopsis: 'My Infinite Sadness' is an abstract, semi autobiographical journey through the mind of a person living with Depression. This minimalist piece encourages the audience to step inside the subconscious and paints a picture of what a person's mental health journey can look like by personifying depression. The characters are 'Me', the person living with depression and 'You', the personification of their depression. This piece carries a trigger warning as there are mentions of suicide and suicidal ideation as well as self-harm.

Jefferson Avenue Mission 2214 S. Jefferson Ave. St. Louis, MO 63104. November 13-15 and 20-22, 2026 Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 4pm. Tickets are $20 and are available now and there will be pay-what-you-can performances on Sundays.

About Aquarian Rising Productions:

Aquarian Rising Productions was born from a lifelong dream by founder, Jaz Tucker, to start his own production company. After many years planting roots and making a name for himself in the St. Louis theatre scene he felt it time to start working at that dream. In 2022, a fateful meeting with Gregory S. Carr spurred the motion to put on in 2023 the first production for Aquarian Rising Productions, 'A Colored Funeral'. With the success of that show and the encouragement of his peers, Jaz gathered his most trusted collaborators to begin laying the groundwork for St. Louis's newest Black-owned theatre company! Aquarian Rising Productions aims to promote dialogue and expand the reach of Black artists and Black artistry through theatrical productions and subsequent question-answer energy. We at Aquarian Rising seek to bring the stories of Black people to the stage and provide more opportunities for Black excellence. Our work will focus on theatre from a Black perspective, drawing from all playwrights and genres (comedy, drama, mythology, sci-fi, etc). These thought-provoking productions will elicit dialogue from our audience who will have the opportunity to engage with actors, directors, and/or writers giving insight as to why Black theatre matters.

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