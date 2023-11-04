MOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. Louis

During a press event on November 1st, The Muny in St. Louis announced the line up for their 106th season. Next Season’s seven productions will include LES MISERABLES, DREAMGIRLS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, WAITRESS, IN THE HEIGHTS, and ANYTHING GOES.

During the event, Muny President and CEO, Kwofe Coleman and Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson teased a brand new, seven-part docuseries that will begin streaming on The Muny’s YouTube Channel beginning at 7pm CST on Wednesday, November 8th. The seven episodes will include interviews with Coleman, Isaacson, Tony Nominee Taylor Louderman, Broadway and Muny veteran Ken Page, and will be narrated by St. Louisan and Muny actor, Rich Pisarkiewicz.

“Moments, A Muny Docuseries” is the brainchild of Colby Dezelick, The Muny’s Digital Communications Manager. The multi-talented Dezelick is an actor, singer, composer, and video producer. He performed on Broadway in ANASTASIA, the revival of MISS SAIGON, and was in the touring company of Disney’s FROZEN when it played The Fox Theater in St. Louis. Dezelick composed and performed the original song “I Will Be Your Home” that was featured in The Muny Variety Show in 2020 during the pandemic shut down.

He told Broadway World that this documentary series will focus on the century long history of The Muny. He shared that episode will examine specific moments in the timeline of The Muny and the blind courage it took to create an outdoor performance space that has now become a legendary theater. In fact, the first episode is titled “Blind Courage.” As part of the production process Dezelick hand selected St. Louis Actor Rich Pisarkiewicz to serve as the narrator for the series.

Actor and educator Rich Pisarkiewicz has been a staple on the professional stages in St. Louis for decades. He has performed at The Muny in dozens of shows dating back to his Muny debut in 1981. He was seen in last season’s epic production of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. His other recent Muny credits include MARY POPPINS and SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS. In addition, Pisarkiewicz has performed with STAGES St. Louis and at The St. Louis Rep.

Quoting Isaacson from the docuseries trailer, he says that The Muny is one of the greatest artistic and civic accomplishments in this nation. Isaacson is only the third person in the history of The Muny to hold the title of Executive Producer and Artistic Director. In his twelve-year tenure, Isaacson has produced dozens of shows that have never been on The Muny stage and that will continue in this coming season with two shows, Sara Bareilles’ WAITRESS and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Winner for Best Musical, IN THE HEIGHTS.

As part of the documentary and during the press event, Coleman shared that The Muny allows a community to share joy. He says, “Sharing joy together is one of the biggest health boosts to a community, and that is what we are doing here.” Coleman recently took over the role of President and CEO from Denny Reagan following his 52-years of service. Coleman has been working at The Muny since 1998 and became the President and CEO in January of 2022. A native St. Louisan and graduate of St. Louis University High School, Coleman shared his gratitude during the press conference for the subscribers, audience members, donors, and sponsors.

St. Louis native Ken Page, the preshow recorded voice of The Muny, welcomes the patrons each evening at curtain, introduces the show and its sponsors, and asks the audience to rise for the National Anthem. Page has performed in the original Broadway companies of AIN’T MISBEHAVIN, CATS, THE WIZ, and the first Broadway revival of GUYS AND DOLLS. He also voiced the role of Oogie Boogie in Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Page got his start in the chorus at The Muny and has performed in thirty-five shows since 1973. In the documentary, Page says, “when you have 10, 000 people paying attention to one moment, you feel the energy.”

Tony nominated actress Taylor Louderman says in the documentary that The Muny is a deep-rooted tradition that highlights the values of our community. She grew up in Bourbon, Missouri just an hour southwest of St. Louis. Louderman originated the role of Regina George in Tina Fey’s Broadway adaptation of MEAN GIRLS. She has performed in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, FOOTLOOSE, LEGALLY BLONDE, KINKY BOOTS, and CHESS at The Muny.

Dezelick echoed Louderman’s sentiments during his talk with Broadway World. He said, “The Muny has roots that have branched out and it is an incredible civic model.” He continued by saying that this magnificent theatre continues to uplift a sense of community, not only in St. Louis, but across the country. Dezelick’s documentary series, “Moments, A Muny Docuseries” begins airing on The Muny’s You Tube channel on Wednesday, November 8th with a new episode dropping each week through the end of the year.

To access the docuseries, visit The Muny’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=the+muny