LETTERKENNY LIVE 2027 North American Tour is Coming to The Fabulous Fox

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After sold out tours in 2020 and 2022, the stars of the award-winning Crave & Hulu Original Series LETTERKENNY are bringing a brand new “LETTERKENNY LIVE” tour across North America in 2027 that includes a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Monday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m. The cast is reuniting for the first time since the acclaimed series concluded its groundbreaking 12-season run, offering the exclusive experience of watching new “Letterkenny” material. “LETTERKENNY LIVE” is an all-new original show with never-before-seen sketches and material featuring fan-favorite cast members from the hit series.



"LETTERKENNY LIVE" stars Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Squirrely Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), and Mark Forward (Coach).

The “LETTERKENNY LIVE” 2027 Tour is produced by New Metric Media, presented by Puppers Premium Lager and promoted by Show and Tell.

“LETTERKENNY LIVE” 2027 North American Tour

February 04, Toronto, ON, The Theatre at Great Canadian

February 05, Rama, ON, Casino Rama

February 06, Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

February 08, St. Louis, MO, The Fabulous Fox

February 09, Milwaukee, WI, Miller High Life Theatre

February 11, Philadelphia, PA, The Liacouras Center

February 12, Boston, MA, Agganis Arena

February 13, New York, NY, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

February 15, Nashville, TN, Opry House

February 16, Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

February 18, Cedar Park, TX, H-E-B Center

February 19, Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

February 21, Allen, TX, Credit Union of Texas Event Centre

February 23, Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre

February 25, Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theater

February 26, Las Vegas, NV, PH Live at Planet Hollywood

March 02, Vancouver, BC, Orpheum

March 03, Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds

March 04, Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater

March 06, Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Casino Event Centre

March 07, Edmonton, AB, Edmonton EXPO Centre

March 10, Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre

March 11, St. Paul, MN, Roy Wilkins Auditorium

March 12, Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

Ticket presales begin Monday, June 15 at 12pm local time, with an exclusive presale code accessible when signing up to the Letterkenny newsletter at letterkennylive.com. General ticket sales start Friday, June 19 at 10am local time.

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