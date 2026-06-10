LETTERKENNY LIVE 2027 North American Tour is Coming to The Fabulous Fox
Jared Keeso, Michelle Mylett, and K. Trevor Wilson headline the Crave & Hulu series reunion at The Fabulous Fox.
After sold out tours in 2020 and 2022, the stars of the award-winning Crave & Hulu Original Series LETTERKENNY are bringing a brand new “LETTERKENNY LIVE” tour across North America in 2027 that includes a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Monday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m. The cast is reuniting for the first time since the acclaimed series concluded its groundbreaking 12-season run, offering the exclusive experience of watching new “Letterkenny” material. “LETTERKENNY LIVE” is an all-new original show with never-before-seen sketches and material featuring fan-favorite cast members from the hit series.
"LETTERKENNY LIVE" stars Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Squirrely Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), and Mark Forward (Coach).
The “LETTERKENNY LIVE” 2027 Tour is produced by New Metric Media, presented by Puppers Premium Lager and promoted by Show and Tell.
“LETTERKENNY LIVE” 2027 North American Tour
February 04, Toronto, ON, The Theatre at Great Canadian
February 05, Rama, ON, Casino Rama
February 06, Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
February 08, St. Louis, MO, The Fabulous Fox
February 09, Milwaukee, WI, Miller High Life Theatre
February 11, Philadelphia, PA, The Liacouras Center
February 12, Boston, MA, Agganis Arena
February 13, New York, NY, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden
February 15, Nashville, TN, Opry House
February 16, Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre
February 18, Cedar Park, TX, H-E-B Center
February 19, Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre
February 21, Allen, TX, Credit Union of Texas Event Centre
February 23, Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre
February 25, Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theater
February 26, Las Vegas, NV, PH Live at Planet Hollywood
March 02, Vancouver, BC, Orpheum
March 03, Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds
March 04, Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater
March 06, Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Casino Event Centre
March 07, Edmonton, AB, Edmonton EXPO Centre
March 10, Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre
March 11, St. Paul, MN, Roy Wilkins Auditorium
March 12, Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre
Ticket presales begin Monday, June 15 at 12pm local time, with an exclusive presale code accessible when signing up to the Letterkenny newsletter at letterkennylive.com. General ticket sales start Friday, June 19 at 10am local time.
|
God of Carnage
New Jewish Theatre (NJT) (6/11-6/28)
|
Prince Caspian
Branson Hillside Theatre (6/12-8/08)
|
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Stages St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (5/29-6/28)
|
The Light in the Piazza
Loretto-Hilton Center (5/30-6/28)
|
The Wasp by Morgan Lloyd Malcom
Albion Theatre (6/12-6/28)
|
Jake’s Leg - June 27, 7:30pm
The Wildey (6/27-6/27)
|
Liverpool Legends "The Complete Beatles Experience!"
Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center (6/27-6/27)
|
Mamma Mia!
The Fabulous Fox Theatre (3/30-4/04)
|
Miles at 100: A Centennial Celebration
Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center (6/27-6/27)
|
REMI GOODE, ABIGAYLE OAKLEY, AND THE SHANDIE
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (8/14-8/14)