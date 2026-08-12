Photos: Beth Leavel Inducted Into The Muny Hall of Fame

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Tony Award winner Beth Leavel was inducted into the Muny Hall of Fame, honoring her contributions in more than a dozen Muny productions over four decades. See photos from the ceremony!

The Muny Hall of Fame honors performers, artists and administrators whose contributions have left a lasting mark on The Muny. Leavel joins Hall of Fame artists including Yul Brynner, Angela Lansbury, Pearl Bailey, Carol Channing and Ken Page, who was inducted posthumously in 2025.

Leavel has appeared in 13 Muny productions since 1983: Rose in Gypsy (2018); Aunt Eller in Oklahoma! (2015); Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! (2014); Sister Robert Anne in Nunsense: Muny Style! (2013); Mrs. Meers in Thoroughly Modern Millie (2012); Miss Hannigan in Annie (2009); Vera Charles in Mame (2005); Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street (2004); Betty Rizzo in Grease (1988); Lady Ulong and standby for Lynn Redgrave in The King and I (1983); standby for Susan Powell in Promises, Promises (1983); Gabrielle and standby for Judy Kaye in Can-Can (1983); and standby for Lucy Arnaz in I Do! I Do! (1983).

Leavel’s celebrated career spans Broadway, off-Broadway, regional theatre and television. She most recently was seen on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. She was nominated for 2019 Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance in the critically acclaimed musical The Prom. Leavel received Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. And she received Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby It’s You.

Photo credit: MaryKatherine Patteson, The Muny



Beth Leavel



Beth Leavel Hall of Fame Induction



Beth Leavel



Beth Leavel



Tracy Hart, Beth Leavel, Kwofe Coleman



Tracy Hart, Beth Leavel, Kwofe Coleman



Beth Leavel



Beth Leavel Hall of Fame Induction



Beth Leavel



Beth Leavel, Adam Heller



Beth Leavel, Adam Heller



Kaley Bender, Beth Leavel



Stan Brown, Beth Leavel



Mike Isaacson, Beth Leavel, Tracy Hart, Kwofe Coleman



Mike Isaacson, Beth Leavel, Kwofe Coleman



Mike Isaacson, Beth Leavel



Jen Cody, Hunter Foster, Mike Isaacson