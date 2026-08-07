Single Tickets Now on Sale for THE GREAT GATSBY and More at The Fabulous Fox

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Single tickets are on sale now for THE GREAT GATSBY, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS and LEGALLY BLONDE – The Musical in The Fabulous Fox’s 2026-2027 Broadway Series.

Single tickets are on sale now for CLUE, DEATH BECOMES HER, BOOP! The Musical and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical. Single ticket on-sale dates for THE BOOK OF MORMON, Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, MAMMA MIA!, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and WICKED can be found at FabulousFox.com/Events.

THE GREAT GATSBY I December 22, 2026 – January 3, 2027

Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage. Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS | January 19-31, 2027

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

LEGALLY BLONDE- The Musical | February 26-27, 2027

OMG you guys!!! LEGALLY BLONDE - The Musical is coming to St. Louis! Fabulously fun and international award-winning LEGALLY BLONDE - The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot but-ton issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. LEGALLY BLONDE - The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer. Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

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