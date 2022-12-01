Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JERRY'S GIRLS: THE JERRY HERMAN REVUE To Run At J's Wool Studio Theatre Through December 18

Dec. 01, 2022  

The New Jewish Theatre continues its season with Jerry's Girls, a Jerry Herman musical revue from December 1 - December 18.

The musical brings together composer/lyricist Jerry Herman's "greatest hits" - from his many smash productions to some of his lesser well-known musicals. From Mame to Milk and Honey, Hello Dolly! To La Cage Aux Folles, Jerry's Girls lovingly revisits the shows and their music.

New Jewish Theatre's production features an ensemble cast of five local female performers: Kelsey Bearman, Molly Burris, Christina Rios, Greta Rosenstock and Lisa Rosenstock. Burris is returning to New Jewish Theatre after appearing earlier this season in Dear Jack, Dear Louise. The rest of the cast will be performing at New Jewish Theatre for the first time.

The show is directed and choreographed by Ellen Isom. The rest of the creative team is made up of Cameron Tesson (Scenic), David LaRose (Lighting), Amanda Werre (Sound) and Michele Siler (Costumes).

Isom sees Jerry's Girls as not just a celebration of Jerry Herman's music but of all women. "With this production, we are honoring all women-their strength, their fragility, and their perseverance through the embodiment of Herman's great female characters," Isom said.

"Herman had an amazing ability to capture a person's soul through song. Who dares not to be moved and reflect on their own life when Dolly declares she's 'gotta get in step while there's still time left,' in 'Before the Parade Passes By'?" said New Jewish Theatre Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet. "Writing music and lyrics together, Herman created magical moments that have stood the test of time."

Don't miss Jerry's Girls at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146). Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 4 and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Individual tickets $49-$54. Tickets are available by phone at 314-442-3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org.




