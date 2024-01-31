Interview: Amadeo Fusca Talks About His One-Man Play MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE!

Fusca Brings His One-Man Show to Westport Playhouse for Six Performance February 14th - 18th

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Will the planets ever align, allowing the sexes to gain a better understanding of their differences? Amadeo Fusca brings his hilarious one man show MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE to the Westport Playhouse on February 14th through 18th for six shows. Part scripted, part improvisation, and part stand-up comedy, Fusca keeps things current and keeps his audience laughing each time he takes the stage. He has a lot of experience explaining the differences between men and women. He has traveled across the country performing this show more than 350 times.  

Fusca shared with Broadway World that he is a rocket ship of energy and engages his audience in an immersive performance filled with physical comedy and laughter. Inspired by John Gray’s New York Times Best Seller, Fusca opens the show telling a few stories that resonate with anyone who has been in a relationship. He mentioned that he takes on the roles of multiple characters and is flying back and forth across the stage. Fusca said, “I like to keep the performance fresh by feeding off the reaction of the audience.” He is open, loose and will go off script to make each show more fluid and relevant. “That is what I’m most proud of is the ability to stay in the moment, find what’s going on, pluck it out of the room, and give each audience my best performance to date,” he shared. 

Fusca is a skilled comedian who has worked on TV, Screen and Stage. He was the winner of the Friars Club “So You Think You Can Roast” competition, besting 55 other comedians while roasting Ricky Shroeder, Dennis Rodman, and Jack Black. Currently, Fusca is touring festivals and working on a new 3-minute silent comedy bit inspired by stuffy world-renowned composers that takes people by surprise. He said, “It doesn’t matter what language you speak; it all physical and it just hits with every audience.” Fusca doesn’t share video of that performance because he says it is best when it catches an audience off guard. 

MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS makes for a great date night according to Fusca. He says it is fun to see how couples who’ve been in a relationship for a decade respond to the material. He said, “I’ve been doing this all over the country for the past 8-years and after the show it is great to see all the couples having such a great night.” Fusca wants the audience to come and just enjoy the comedy.  

Tickets for MEN ARE FROM MARS WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS at The Westport Playhouse are available on Metrotix. Click the link below to purchase tickets.  




