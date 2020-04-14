Insight Theatre Company Closes After 12 Years

According to STL Today, Insight Theatre Company has announced that it will close after 12 years and 50 productions.

Maggie Ryan, the troupe's founder and artistic director, said that the company has financial difficulties.

"We had hoped to open in November, but had not finalized on a production," Ryan said. "Unfortunately, we are unable to continue."

Insight Theatre Company was formed in June 2008 as a result of Maggie Ryan's dream to found a professional theater company that would not only present excellent theatre, but would offer students the opportunity to learn from theatre professionals. Insight Theatre was officially incorporated in June 2009 with Maggie Ryan as Artistic Director. A Board of Directors was formed and by laws created with the help of VLAA. The 501(c)(3) final determination was received on March 4, 2010.

Insight productions in recent years included "Daddy Long Legs," "The Importance of Being Earnest," "The Revolutionists," "Shakespeare in Love" and "Silent Sky."

Read more on STL Today.





