INTO THE WOODS, CLUE, and DEATH OF A SALESMAN Win Big at The St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

The New Jewish Theatre wins 6 Awards , Followed by Stages St. Louis, The Black Rep, and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis with 5 Each

By: Mar. 26, 2024
Last evening at The Loretto-Hilton Center, the St. Louis theatre community gathered for The St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards Gala. Thirty-Four awards were handed out with three productions winning big: The New Jewish Theatre’s production of INTO THE WOODS and STAGES St. Louis production of CLUE won 5 awards each, and The Black Rep’s production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN won 4 awards. Each of the three were named the best of their category, INTO THE WOODS was named Outstanding Production of a Musical, CLUE was named Outstanding Production of a Comedy, and DEATH OF A SALESMAN was named Outstanding Production of a Drama. 

The New Jewish Theatre was the most honored company with 6 awards total. STAGES St. Louis, The Black Rep, and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis each won 5 Awards. In total, 13 different theatre companies and 20 different productions were recognized for their outstanding work in their category.  

In addition to being named Outstanding Musical Production, INTO THE WOODS picked up the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical. Robert Quinlan was recognized as the Outstanding Director of a Musical, Larry D. Pry was named for his Outstanding Musical Direction, and Phil Leveling was named Outstanding Supporting Performer Male or Non-Binary Role. The New Jewish Theatre picked up their sixth award overall when Christina Rios was honored as Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role. Rios shared that honor when she tied in the balloting with Ricki Franklin who was in the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of TWELFTH NIGHT.  

STAGES St. Louis production of the hilarious, madcap comedy CLUE was the other most honored production of the evening. In addition to Outstanding Production of a Comedy, the talented cast of CLUE picked up the Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy award. Mark Price was named Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role for his sidesplitting turn as Wadsworth, the butler of Boddy Manor. The other two wins included recognition for Brad Musgrove, Outstanding Costume Design in a Play, and Steve Bebout who was named the Outstanding Director of a Comedy. INTO THE WOODS, CLUE, and DEATH OF A SALESMAN Win Big at The St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

In addition to Outstanding Drama, The Black Rep’s production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN was recognized with acting awards for Ron Himes, Velma Austin, and Chauncy Thomas. Himes won Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role for his heartbreaking turn as Willie Lowman in the Arthur Miller Play. His spectacular work was equally matched by Austin, who was named Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama for her work as Linda Loman, and by Thomas who played their son Biff and was named Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role. This was Thomas’ first win in six nominations, and he thanked nearly everyone in the room by name in his spirited, over-the-moon acceptance speech that was one of the highlights of the evening. The Black Rep picked up its fifth award for Heather Beal, Robert Crenshaw, and Vivian Watt’s choreography of their production of EUBIE! INTO THE WOODS, CLUE, and DEATH OF A SALESMAN Win Big at The St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

The Repertory Theater of St. Louis won five awards. THE LEHMAN TRILOGY was named as the winner for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama. Carey Perloff bested the other four female nominees when she was named as Outstanding Director of a Drama for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY. For the first time in St. Louis Theatre Circle history, all five directing nominees in the drama category were female. In addition, Tim Mackabee was recognized for the set design of AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, and Michael Costagliola and Christina Watanabe won as Outstanding Sound and Lighting Designers for their work on IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY.  

De-Rance Blaylock was named Outstanding Performer in a Musical Female or Non-Binary Role for her stoic performance as Caroline in Fly North Theatricals’ production of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE. In her emotional acceptance Blaylock thanked her mother and sister who were in the audience, and tearfully dedicated her win to her aunt whom she was named after and had recently passed away in March. Other acting honors in Musicals went to John Riddle for his work as the Russian chess player in The Muny’s production of CHESS, and to Jackie Burns for her turn as Cynthia Weil in the Muny’s production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL.  

The full list of winners is listed below or can be found on The St. Louis Theater Circle’s website: stltheatercircle.org. The St. Louis Theatre Circle’s web site includes a listing of all professional companies in St. Louis, and a calendar of the locally produced shows upcoming in 2024. The St. Louis Theater Circle’s mission is to promote and honor regional professional theatre in St. Louis, including the production and primary sponsorship of the annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards.  

The 2024 Honorees of The St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role 

(tie) Ricki Franklin, Twelfth Night, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 

(tie) Christina Rios, Broadway Bound, The New Jewish Theatre 

 Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role 

Chuck Winning, The Birthday Party, Albion Theatre 

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role 

Colleen Backer, Outside Mullingar, West End Players 

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role 

Mark Price, Clue, STAGES St. Louis 

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play 

Christina Watanabe, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre St. Louis 

Outstanding Sound Design 

Michael Costagliola, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre St. Louis 

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play 

Brad Musgrove, Clue, STAGES St. Louis 

Outstanding Set Design in a Play 

Tim Mackabee, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role 

Velma Austin, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role 

Chauncy Thomas, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep 

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role 

Lavonne Byers, The Lion in Winter, The Midnight Company 

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role 

Ron Himes, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep 

Outstanding New Play 

One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston, by J B Heaps, St. Louis Actors’ Studio 

Outstanding Achievement in Opera 

Janai Brugger, Susannah, Opera Theatre of St. Louis 

 Outstanding Production of an Opera 

Susannah, Opera Theatre of St. Louis 

Outstanding Musical Director 

Larry D. Pry, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre 

Outstanding Choreographer 

Heather Beal, Robert Crenshaw, Vivian Watt, Eubie!, The Black Rep 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role 

Jackie Burns, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Muny 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role 

Phil Leveling, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre 

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical 

Jesse Klug, Q Brothers Christmas Carol, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical 

Rob Lippert, Godspell, Stray Dog Theatre 

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical 

Eileen Engel and Sarah Gene Dowling, Into the Woods, Stray Dog Theatre 

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role 

De-Rance Blaylock, Caroline, or Change, Fly North Theatricals 

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role 

John Riddle, Chess, The Muny 

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy 

Clue, STAGES St. Louis 

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama 

The Lehman Trilogy, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical 

Into the Woods, New Jewish Theatre 

Outstanding Director of a Comedy 

Steve Bebout, Clue, STAGES St. Louis 

Outstanding Director of a Drama 

Carey Perloff, The Lehman Trilogy, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 

Outstanding Director of a Musical 

Robert Quinlan, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre 

Outstanding Production of a Comedy 

Clue, STAGES St. Louis 

Outstanding Production of a Drama 

Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep 

Outstanding Production of a Musical 

Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre 




