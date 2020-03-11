Gladys Knight Comes to the Fabulous Fox

Fox Concerts has announced that Gladys Knight will return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. online at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111, or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office.

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.



