FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour to Play at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in 2025

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour will play at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m.



FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour is an electrifying new concert based entirely on the groundbreaking game from SQUARE ENIX. Experience all new symphonic arrangements of the music of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH including beloved scores by Nobuo Uematsu and exciting new contributions from Mitsuto Suzuki and Masashi Hamauzu all performed by an orchestra and chorus of over 100 musicians led by renowned conductors Arnie Roth and Eric Roth.

With stunning, high-definition video scenes created exclusively for this production by SQUARE ENIX, immerse yourself in the world of one of the most visionary games of all time with this sensational multimedia concert experience!



Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m. online at metrotix.com

or by calling 314-534-1111