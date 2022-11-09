ELF THE MUSICAL National Tour is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December

The 2022 Non-Equity national tour of ELF THE MUSICAL launched November 5 in Paducah, KY, and will visit twelve U.S. cities throughout the holiday season including a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre December 20-24. The full tour route and ticket information are available at ElfTheMusicalTour.com.

The tour will be led by Cody Garcia as Buddy, Mark Fishback as Santa, Jerquintez Alonzo Gipson as Store Manager, Jaxon James as Michael, Caitlin Lester-Sams as Emily, Bobby Montaniz as Mr. Greenway, Nakiya Peterkin as Deb, Christopher Robert Smith as Walter, and Tieisha Thomas as Jovie.

The ensemble will feature Shannon Conboy, David Couter, Will Daly, Nico DiPrimio, Justin Glass, Evan Hussey, TJ Kubler, Juliana Lamia, Ryan Mulvaney, Emily Ann Stys, Emilee Theno, Nicole Zelka, and Cait Zuckerman. Swings will include Jo Davis and Daniel Pahl.

Tickets for ELF THE MUSICAL at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $25. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. ELF THE MUSICAL is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of ELF THE MUSICAL at the Fabulous Fox run December 20-24. Show times are Tuesday through Friday evening at 7:30 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

ELF is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

ELF opened on Broadway on November 14, 2010, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, returning to Broadway in 2012. The First National Tour launched in 2012 with tours running each holiday season through 2018. ELF returns to touring in the 2022 holiday season following a three-year hiatus.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production will feature direction by Sam Scalamoni and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Additional information is available at ElfTheMusicalTour.com.

BIOS

(Buddy) is a fabulous entity who is excited you're here spreading holiday cheer, and they are thankful to Buddy for helping lift their Christmas spirit. Cody is a huge supporter of buttering toast butter side up but appreciates all who butters their toast butter side down. When Cody isn't frolicking, they can be found exhorting creativity and thriving emotionally. National tours: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Wonka). Other credits: Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), and How a Moose Named Alaska Saved the Titanic: Part Two (Alaska). Alma mater: Boston Conservatory. Cody would like to thank Stephanie Bull Prehoda for writing this biography. Headshot: @miaisabellaphotography #BullSistersThreePlusCody @popgoesthecultureshock www.codyrgarcia.com

(Santa) joyfully returns to this beloved Christmas musical, with several years in international and North American tours: West Side Story, Elf, 42nd Street, the new musical, Elf on the Shelf, along with several regional productions including Mary Poppins, Kinky Boots, and Newsies. Happiest of Holidays!

JERQUINTEZ ALONZO GIPSON

(Store Manager). B.F.A. from The University of Memphis, Musical Theatre and Minor in Dance. Credits: Emma A New Musical, Working the Musical, Trouble in Mind. Regional: Hairspray, Theatre Memphis; Jelly's Last Jam, Hatiloo Theatre; Bright Star, Murder on the Orient Express and Kinky Boots (Lola), Charleston Stages; The Color Purple, The Revival Theatre Production; Sister Act, Interlakes Theatre. He enjoys performing any chance he gets and loves to inspire others to never give up. Thank you to Carla (Mother) and Terriney (Sister) for everything. To see more of him: Instagram @Jxlonzo Tiktok @jaytotheque30

(Michael Hobbs) is thrilled to be touring with Elf this holiday season! Favorite credits: A Christmas Story (Swing, ensemble 2021 nat'l tour) Regional: Matilda (Bruce), A Christmas Story (Randy), Oliver (Oliver), Beauty and the Beast (Chip). Many thanks to The Wrightway (Rance Wright, Joe Barros, Alison Franck), Slow Burn Theatre Company, Amy Tanner, RealDance, Stewart Whitley Casting, NETworks Production Company, Zoom Talent, CESD, and my family. Follow me on IG: @jaxonjamestheofficial

(Emily) is so pleased to be back in Christmastown for a fourth time! Other National tours: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mrs. Bucket), Flashdance the Musical (Ms. Wilde). Regional: Title of Show (Heidi), Legally Blonde (Brooke), Escape to Margaritaville (Rachel), Footloose (Vi Moore), Brigadoon (Meg), Great American Trailer Park Musical (Linoleum) and others. BFA from Western Michigan University. IG @unsophisticaitlin www.caitlinlestersams.com

(Mr. Greenway) is beyond excited to be making his touring debut with Elf! Regional: The 25th Annual...Spelling Bee, Seussical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sunset Boulevard. This summer he sailed around Europe with Disney Cruise Line! Love to his incredible fiancé, Michael.

NAKIYA PETERKIN

(Deb) is thrilled to be playing Deb on this tour! Favorite roles include Chicago (Matron Mama Morton), National Tour; Avenue Q (Gary Coleman) and The Color Purple (Sofia). Most recent: Shrek (Dragon), Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre. Thankful to be back onstage with an amazing cast and for another opportunity to spread the joy of theatre.

(Walter Hobbs), SAG/AFTRA, originally from Michigan has performed all over the US and Canada. Credits: Little Night Music (Carl Magnus), Legally Blonde (Prof Callahan), National tour Dirty Dancing (Dr. Houseman), JCSS (Pilate), Mamma Mia! (Bill Austin), Les Mis and Friends (Javert). TV: Big Bang Theory, Mad Men, Young and Restless, Ellen Show, Friends With Better Lives, and Property Bros. Chris has also been in many national commercials and has been on the cover and centerfold of Men's Health magazine. Would like to thank his family and Elf! Thanks and God Bless! IMDb: Christopher Robert Smith @chrissmithtraining

(Jovie). National tour debut! Black. Fem. Artist and Storyteller hailing from NYC. Off Broadway: Hercules (Melpomene), B-Boy Blues the Play (Michi), Chronicle X (Knowledge), Lost in the Disco (Angelina), Midnight Mugshot (Principal Gordon). Virtual: Wilmar (Ugbad /Hamdi), Getting There (Tanaysha). TV: NBC Peacock Kids, HULU, Showtime, Teaching While Black. Film: B-Boy Blues (BET+) , Unlocked, Istikhaara, New York, Help Yourself. "Your gifts will make room for YOU"- Hattie McDaniel IG: @officialtieishathomas

SHANNON CONBOY

(Ensemble). National tour debut! Favorite credits: Singin' in the Rain (Kathy Selden), Dames at Sea (Ruby), West Side Story (Velma), Head Over Heels, The Little Mermaid at The Gateway; Beauty and the Beast at The ZACH. SMU graduate! Thank you Stewart/Whitley, Hell's Kitchen Agency, and the creative team of Elf! Love to her supportive family and Jacob. IG: @shanconboy shannonconboy.com.

(Ensemble). Favorite credits: Titus Andronicus (Lucius/Demetrius), Rose Playhouse London; Comfort (Peter), Lincoln Center; and Caddywhompus (Alex), Fringe NYC. He received a BFA in Theatre from the University of Memphis. For Kelly. Smile. Skip. Laugh. www.davidcouter.com

WILL DALY

(Ensemble) is thrilled to join the company of Elf! Will recently understudied as Christian Bechdel in Paramount theater's Fun Home in Aurora, IL., and played Christopher Robbin in Winnie the Pooh at the Mercury Theater in Chicago, IL. He studies musical theater at Ovation Academy for the Performing Arts in Oak Park, IL. When he's not on stage, he's hanging out with his friends, playing baseball, basketball or soccer, or drawing in one of his many sketchbooks. He'd like to thank his agents at DDO Chicago and his Ovation family for their love and support!

JO DAVIS (Swing, Dance Captain). National tour: Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby (Michael Darling). Regional: Mamma Mia! (Lisa, Dance Captain), Smokey Joe's Café (DeLee), Legally Blonde (Margot), ...Spelling Bee (Logainne), A Chorus Line. BFA in Musical Theatre Dance: CCPA. Instagram: @thejodavis_

(Ensemble) is so excited to be joining Elf this year! A graduate of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in NYC. National tours: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live. Regional: The Little Mermaid, Gateway Playhouse; Mamma Mia!, Ivoryton Playhouse; Guys and Dolls, ABT. Off-Broadway: My Princess Diana. He would like to thank his family, UIA Talent Agency & JHA Management. Enjoy the show! @nicoo_d

(Ensemble) is so thrilled to be back on the road with Elf The Musical! National tour: Waitress. NYC: Bright & Brave, a new musical (Elliot), Dixon Place. Regional: Newsies (Davey), Grease (Roger), The Fantasticks (Matt), Spamalot (Sir Robin), Into the Woods (Baker) Floyd Collins (Homer, dir. Adam Guettel). A proud Boston Conservatory graduate! Many thanks to Stewart/Whitley and the Elf team for believing in me. Love to my family, friends, and Mom who have always supported me. @justin_glass

(Ensemble). National tour debut! Regional: A Chorus Line, City Springs Theatre & Gallery Players; Elf, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina; La Cage Aux Folles and Mamma Mia, Little Theatre On The Square. Graduate of Marymount Manhattan Musical Theatre. Endless thanks to Mom, Dad, Stewart/Whitley, and Brian at Hell's Kitchen Agency. @evanhussey

(Ensemble) (he/him) is thrilled to be making his national tour debut with Elf! Favorite credits include Kinky Boots (Angel Swing), The Engeman Theatre; Newsies (Elmer), Westchester Broadway Theatre; and Crazy For You (Sam/Cowboy Trio), The Sharon Playhouse. Thanks to his family and friends for all their love support! For Grandma and Lauren <3 IG: @tj_kubler

(Ensemble). National tour debut! Favorite credits: Pippin (Catherine), A Chorus Line (Diana), Aida (Ensemble, u/s Amneris). Proud alum of Texas State University's BFA Musical Theatre program. Special thanks to Stewart/Whitley, ATB, and the creative team of Elf! Much love to Mom, Dad, Nick, family, and friends. Happy Holidays! @julianalamia. www.julianalamia.com

RYAN MULVANEY

(Ensemble). National tour debut! Recent International/Regional: Footloose (Travis), Norwegian Cruise Lines; Elements, Norwegian Cruise Lines; A Chorus Line (Bobby), Laguna Playhouse; West Side Story (Big Deal); ShBoom (Denny), Surflight. BFA - CAP21/Molloy University. Sending all his love to dad, mom, Dori, & Piper. @r_mulvaney

(Swing, Assistant Dance Captain) is thrilled to be joining the Elf family! National tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mr. Bucket). Regional: Newsies (Elmer), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Motel), Joseph and the...Dreamcoat (Dan), Beauty and the Beast (Ensemble). NY Dance: Broadway Dance Lab, Trainor Dance, and Steps Repertory Ensemble. Columbia University graduate. Thanks to Stewart/Whitley and the entire Elf team! All the love to Mom, Dad, Matt, Joe, Kira, and Lila-Rose! @dpahl10

EMILY ANN STYS

(Ensemble). National tour debut! Favorite credits: Rock of Ages (Waitress 1), Saturday Night Fever (Stephanie), An American in Paris, West Side Story, and Beauty and the Beast (Disney Dream. opening cast). Oakland University. Special thanks to Stewart/Whitley, Hell's Kitchen agency, and the creative team of Elf! Much love to The Stys fam and Justin! IG: @eastys

(Ensemble). Thrilled to be spreading Christmas cheer! National tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Off-Broadway: No Strings. Regional Theatre: A Chorus Line (New London Barn Playhouse). B.A. from Loyola Marymount University. Endless gratitude to the Elf creative team for this opportunity. All my love to mom, dad, and Austin! www.emileetheno.com | @emileetheno

(Ensemble). "But the children love the books!" National tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Ensemble, u/s Mrs. Teavee, u/s Mrs. Gloop), Rodger & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Gabrielle, u/s Marie). Thank you to the entire Elf team and NETworks family! Love to LDC Artists and momager, Nate Patten. For my family always! @nicolezelka / nicolezelka.com

CAIT ZUCKERMAN

(Ensemble). National tour debut! Most recent credit: The Little Mermaid (Ursula), Gateway Playhouse. Other credits: A Chorus Line (Val), Weathervane Theater; Wedding Singer (Holly), Mamma Mia (Lisa), Clearspace Theater; and Elf (Ensemble), Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Thanks to the creative team for giving this fantastic opportunity, and a big thanks to mom, dad, Tommy, and toots.