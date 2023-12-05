Don Richard to Return For A 5th Season As Scrooge In Arrow Rock Lyceum's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

For the ninth year, miserly old Scrooge will find his Christmas spirit in Arrow Rock. Now, make the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol part of your family's holiday tradition! This vibrant, song-filled adaptation runs December 15 through 23, and brings to life the familiar story of a seemingly heartless miser given one last chance at redemption. On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes an incredible transformation as he is guided by visiting ghosts through his past, present, and possible future. A Christmas Carol's heartwarming message, dazzling scenery and costumes, and delightful holiday music will get you and your entire family in the Christmas spirit.

Don Richard returns for a fifth turn as Ebenezer Scrooge. He has performed in more than a dozen Lyceum shows over the years, including Les Miserables, Oliver!, The Boys Next Door, and 1776. His long, impressive list of credits includes work on Broadway in Jane Eyre, Urinetown, and Sideshow (revival), and national tours of Wicked and Sunset Boulevard.

Robert Elliott returns for his seventh year as the ghost of Jacob Marley. Elliott, a 55-year member of Actor's Equity, has previously performed in Lyceum productions of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, and in regional productions from coast to coast. Jo Brook returns for a second year to her role as the Ghost of Christmas Past. She appeared previously at The Lyceum as young Tammy Wynette in Stand By Your Man. She is the founder of the all-female bluegrass collective The Snowy Mountain Sisters. Her theatrical credits include roles in Silent Sky, A Midsummer Night's Dream, October Sky, The Goree All-Girl String Band, and Big River.

The cast also features the return of many other A Christmas Carol favorites, including Daniel Harray as Bob Cratchit, Manon Halliburton as Mrs. Cratchit, Hayden Stanes as Scrooge's nephew Fred, Alan Knoll as Mr. Fezziwig, Cathy Barnett as Mrs. Fezziwig, and Paula Danner as the Ghost of Christmas Future.

Although they are new to the production this year, Lyceum audiences will recognize Eliza Brielle as the Ghost of Christmas Present (Elvis the Musical); Lauren Echausse (Shrek, Jersey Boys) as Fred's wife, Anne; Christian Fary as Young Scrooge (Shrek, Jersey Boys); Sofie Flores (Wednesday in The Addams Family); and Richard E. Harris, Jr. (Elvis the Musical) as one of the Carol Singers. This year's company also includes Austin Adler, Jack Kalan, Emily Ryan, and Gabrielle Watson Torres.

The cast is rounded out by a group of talented young performers including Aiden Ashley, Brennan Cox, Finnley Cox, Kaelyn Cox, Grace Fitzgerald, Shaylyn Johansen, Charlie Logan, Timothy Morton, Rosalyn Spear, and Kyle Wimmer.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Quin Gresham adapted the story for the Lyceum stage and directs this show. This year marks his 19th season in Arrow Rock. He most recently directed Bright Star, and in previous seasons has directed Murder on the Orient Express, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, A Christmas Carol, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Stand By Your Man: The Tammy Wynette Story, Around the World in 80 Days, Cotton Patch Gospel, and many other productions. He is the recipient of the Missouri Arts Award for Leadership in the Arts.

The production team also includes Choreographer Kristen Nordstrom, Musical Director Patrick Blindauer, Scenic Designer Ryan J. Zirngibl, Original Lighting Designer Randy Winder, Associate Lighting Designer Josh Hiser, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Sound Designer Jon Robertson, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Emilee Buchheit.

This production is rated G and is appropriate for audience members aged 4 and older. Single tickets for A Christmas Carol are $49 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are December 15-23. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit Click Here or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, the Union for Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.