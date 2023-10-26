BWW Q&A: John O'Brien of The Fabulous Fox Theatre On Their 2023/2024 Season

We sat down with Vice President of Programming and Marketing John O'Brien to talk about the upcoming season!

Oct. 26, 2023

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced its spectacular 2023-2024 Broadway season featuring a mix of Broadway's biggest hits and St. Louis favorites. Made up entirely of Fabulous Fox premieres, the 2023-2024 Broadway Subscription will include the Broadway smash-hit BEETLEJUICE, the electrifying TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, the heartfelt MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the dazzling musical comedy FUNNY GIRL, the groundbreaking COMPANY, the spectacular MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, and the most Tony Award®-winning musical of the season MJ.

An eight show package is also available to subscribers with the addition of the magical 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... by Cirque du Soleil®. Off-Series specials include the anticipated St. Louis returns of COME FROM AWAY, Disney's ALADDIN, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: The Musical, MAMMA MIA! and the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON, as well as the St. Louis premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

We sat down with Vice President of Programming and Marketing John O'Brien to talk about the upcoming season!

What can audiences expect from the 2023/2024 season at The Fabulous Fox Theatre?

As always, audiences can expect the absolute best of Broadway. Nine shows will be making their Fabulous Fox debut this season, so we've got a lot of exciting new Broadway to introduce St. Louis to. Overall, we've got a lot of laughs, a lot of fun, and a lot of love in the season and we are sure audiences will have a fabulous time.

What inspired the decision to celebrate St. Louis legend Tina Turner in this season?

St. Louis has always been proud to call Tina Turner one of our own so we are thrilled to bring in this musical celebrating her incredible career. Tina got her start in the nightclubs of St. Louis and East St. Louis, so this is really a homecoming of sorts. Tina's passing in the spring made bringing the show to St. Louis even more important so we could honor and celebrate one of the world's most beloved artists.

How does the selection process work when determining which shows will be featured in a new season?

Putting together a Broadway season is a multi-year process that begins at least 2-4 years before a show hits the stage. The process generally involves seeing shows in NY, London, or around the United States then working as a team to select the titles that feel like the best fits for St. Louis. It is a highly collaborative process, working internally to create the season while working with agents and producers in New York to find dates that work and bring the shows to St. Louis.

What are some of the challenges and rewards of programming a Broadway series at a historic theatre like The Fabulous Fox?

Just like the Cardinals have the best fans in baseball, The Fabulous Fox has the best audiences in touring Broadway. St. Louis is one of the top cities in the country for Broadway, so productions are eager to come to our city. The Fabulous Fox is an iconic St. Louis landmark. We are constantly working hard to make St. Louis proud.

What have been some of the biggest challenges for the Fox coming out of the pandemic? How have they shaped the programming and marketing decisions?

Live entertainment was one of the first industries shut down by the pandemic and one of the last to return. Our doors were shut for a year and a half and we really didn't know what our business would look like when we got back. However, St. Louis really stepped up and their support was incredible. From a programming perspective, we knew we wanted to bring people fun, joy, and laughs when they returned after such a difficult period. We all needed a pick-me-up and we worked hard to help out St. Louis the same way they helped us.

Which show are you personally most excited to see in St. Louis?

What I'm most excited about is the mix we have. I think we've brought in a little bit of everything, so there are elements of each production I'm excited about sharing with St. Louis. All of our subscription shows are also making their Fabulous Fox debuts, so there is a lot to look forward to.

How can audiences learn more and keep up with all things at the Fabulous Fox?

Audiences can visit us at fabulousfox.com to see all of our upcoming shows and learn more about the Fabulous Fox. You can also follow us on social media.

Facebook: FabulousFox Twitter: @foxtheatrestl Instagram: @foxtheatrestl




