BWW Feature: Casting Announced for JERSEY BOYS at STAGES St. Louis

STAGES St. Louis has announced the casting for their upcoming production of JERSEY BOYS that will play September 24 - October 24, 2021 at The Ross Family Theater in the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The cast will be headlined by Christopher Kale Jones who is best known for playing Frankie Valli in the 1st National Tour of JERSEY BOYS. With a book written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, JERSEY BOYS takes an exhilarating journey into the cultural phenomenon that is Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. The show features 30 show stopping performances of the hits that took the group all the way to the top of the charts, including: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You."

Joining Christopher Kale Jones in the company will be Ryan Jesse as Bob Gaudio, Brent Michael DiRoma as Tommy DeVito, and Jason Michael Evans as Nick Massi. The company also includes Edward Juvier, Trevor James Berger, Erik Keiser, Sarah Ellis, Dereis Lambert, Jenna Coker-Jones, Steve Isom, Nic Thompson, John Flack, Brady Miller, Donna Louden, and Dena DiGiacinto.

JERSEY BOYS is being directed by Michael Hamilton. Other members of the creative team include Associate Director Gayle Seay, Assistant Director Christopher Kale Jones, Choreographer Dana Lewis, Music Director Jeremy Jacobs, Scenic Designer James Wolk, Costume Designer Brad Musgrove, and Lighting Designer Sean M. Savoie.

To purchase tickets or for more information about JERSEY BOYS visit stagesstlouis.org.