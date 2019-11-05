Ameren Corporation Raises Over $100,000 For Arts And Education Council

The Arts and Education Council announced today that Ameren Corporation and its employees contributed over $100,000 to the Arts and Education Council in 2019. Ameren's cumulative giving to the Arts and Education Council surpasses $7 million over the past 54 years. This is Ameren's 39th year of surpassing $100,000 in giving.



"The arts are critical to shaping a more vibrant community for all. When companies participate in Arts and Education Council Workplace Giving Campaigns, they support the enrichment of 1.6 million adults and children through the arts each year," said Arts and Education Council President and CEO Cynthia A. Prost. "We're grateful for the continued support of our partners at Ameren and for their commitment to keep art happening across our region."



More than 500 employees contributed $75,726 toward the total contribution through Ameren's Workplace Giving Campaign, which was led by associate Mareka Jones. The corporation made an additional $25,000 corporate gift to the annual campaign.



"The Arts and Education Council's mission aligns with Ameren's desire for inclusive and thriving communities, and their significant impact reaches into Ameren's service territory, providing programs and arts accessibility to our customers, which encourages our co-workers to provide generous campaign support," said Mark Lindgren, senior vice president for corporate communications and chief human resources officer for Ameren.



"Ameren's communities are stronger because of this campaign," Lindgren said.



Ameren made its first corporate investment to the Arts and Education Council in 1965 - just two years after the Arts and Education Council's founding. Ameren's associates hosted their inaugural Workplace Giving Campaign in 1967, joining the company's commitment to the arts. Ameren's support from over 50 years has assisted the Arts and Education Council in providing arts funding that connects millions of adults and children with meaningful arts experiences.



For more information about the Arts and Education Council's Workplace Giving Campaigns, visit KeepArtHappening.org/workplace-giving.





