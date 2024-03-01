AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY & More Lead St. Louis' March 2024 Top Theatre Shows

St. Louis is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in St. Louis for March 2024.

August: Osage County

Loretto-Hilton Center - March 19, 2024 through April 07, 2024

Step into the heart of the Midwest with August: Osage County, hailed by The Hollywood Reporter as “a play that will lift you out of your seat with laughter one moment and stun you into silence the next.” Brace yourself for a gripping family drama where secrets take center stage, as love, betrayal, and dark humor collide in this explosive narrative. Watch as the ties that bind the Weston family together begin to snap one by one, sending them flying through a rollercoaster of emotions. This theatrical masterpiece runs from March 19 to April 6 at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and promises to be an unforgettable experience. Get tickets now at REPSTL.ORG and immerse yourself in the intense and riveting world of August: Osage County.

For tickets: click here.

Company

Fox Theatre - February 27, 2024 through March 10, 2024

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

For tickets: click here.

Prelude to a Kiss

Florissant Performing Arts Center - February 23, 2024 through March 03, 2024

Snuggle up for a “late” Valentine’s Day with this modern fairy tale about the enduring power of love! It’s a romantic fantasy about newlyweds Peter and Rita. At their wedding a mysterious elderly man congratulates Rita with a kiss and by a quirky twist of fate, the kiss causes them to switch souls. Rita finds herself living in the old man’s body and the old man in hers. To complicate matters, the old man is dying. Peter must think fast to reverse the spell and regain his bride. Advisory: Contains some adult themes and language. (Approximate Run Time: 2 hrs.)

Presented by The Alpha Players.

Tickets: Adults-($22), Senior 62+/Student-($20), and Group of 8+-($18).

Presented by arrangement with Broadway Licensing LLC servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

For tickets: click here.

Sweet Potato Queens

New Line Theatre at the Marcelle - February 29, 2024 through March 23, 2024

What's the best medicine for feeling beat up by the world? Get ready for the outrageous, high-powered, Southern rock musical that tells the true story of “Boss Queen” Jill and her closest friends in Mississippi, and how they learn to grab life by the sequins, feathers and tiaras to live their lives out loud, on their own terms. This new musical is based on the wildly successful Sweet Potato Queens books by New York Times bestselling author Jill Conner Browne, with music by pop icon Melissa Manchester, lyrics by hit country songwriter Sharon Vaughn, and a book by Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood).

For tickets: click here.

Wedding Band

The Black Rep St. Louis - March 13, 2024 through March 31, 2024

Alice Childress’ unforgettable drama about the romance between Julia, a Black seamstress, and Herman, her white lover, searingly addresses prejudice and ignorance in early 20th-century America. Set in the Deep South at the end of World War I during the flu epidemic, it is one of American drama’s most mercilessly revealing tales of interracial love. The play traces a devoted couple’s caustic confrontations with anti-miscegenation laws, family racism, community disapproval, and their own long-buried feelings.

For tickets: click here.

