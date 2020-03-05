12th Natya Festival Announces Dates

Soorya Performing Arts, a not for profit organization, is bringing their three-day annual American Natya Festival to the Wydown Auditorium (6500 Wydown, Clayton, MO 63105) on April 24th, 25th and 26th, to showcase India's grand dance forms. This festival presents professional performing artists from across the United States as well as India. This event is curated by Guru Prasanna Kasthuri, Artistic Director of St. Louis' Soorya Performing Arts and a renowned dancer among Indian and American Indian classical dance elites. It is the first and only Indian Classical Dance Drama Festival in the country.

The highlight of this year's festival is "1947 - Flames of Freedom," is a theatrical presentation depicting the freedom movement of India against the British rule. Based on historical facts from 16th-20th century, it is co-produced with India's visiting team - Shanthala Arts Trust, from Bengaluru.

For the first time ever, a team of over 50 artists and art lovers from the Indian Classical Dance community united to bring authenticity to the freedom struggles that happened in different parts of the country. This show highlights the sacrifices of millions of freedom loving people against the tyranny of colonialism which paved a way to the establishment of the free democratic republic of India in 1947. The music score (by veteran Indian musician Tirumale Srinivasan (Chaami)) and lyrics (by Guru Prasanna Kasthuri) were recorded in India with authentic musical instruments. Key incidents from this time period are depicted by over a dozen individual dances in this program.

The Festival is also hosting five additional dance events from guest dance companies:

"Dvandva - The Problem of Plenty" by Siddhi Dance Academy (Dublin, CA) presents

"BuddhiBhrama - a mind disturbed" by Socially Conscious Artists Foundation which focuses on the problem of "depression" in U.S by SCARF INC

"Nava Janardana Parijatham", a choreographic interpretation of the popular mythological divine life of Lord Krishna and Satyabhama by Radhanika School of Dance

"Krishnaarpanam", a cadence of dances dedicated to Lord Krishna by Shivalaya School of Dance (Montgomery Alabama)

"Antahpura Geethegalu" (Songs from the Palace) depicting love stories of graceful dancers from 11th century Hoysala kingdom by Sushma Mohan (Atlanta, GA)

The 12th American Natya Festival is made possible by the support from the grants from Missouri Arts Council and donations from the community of St. Louis. Tickets for the three-day festival can be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets, at Seema Enterprises in Manchester and Bombay Bazaar in Chesterfield. More details on the festival can be found at www.natya.org.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You