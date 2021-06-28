SWAN LAKE Will Be Performed by the Saint Petersburg Ballet at EDP Gran Vía Theater

Created by Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky and premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, Swan Lake is one of the best dance works ever written. It is a romantic fable which the St. Petersburg Ballet will perform in all of its splendour at the EDP Gran Vía Theatre from 29 June to 8 August under the orders of the founder of the Russian company, Andrey Batalov.

The show boasts first rate soloists, such as Ekaterina Bortiakova, Nikolay Nazarkhevich, Natalya Kush and Ievgen Lagunov.

Andrey Batalov is a legend of contemporary ballet. Trained at the St. Petersburg Ballet Academy, Vaganova, was the soloist at the Mikhailovskiy Theatre Ballet in St. Petersburg between 1992 and 1994, soloist at the Royal Danish Ballet between 2000 and 2002 and since 1994, he has been the lead soloist at the Mariinskiy Ballet.

Among his awards, the First Prize and the Mikhail Baryshnikov Prize in Arabesk-1996, the Gold Medal in Nagoya 1996 (Japan), the Gold Medal in Paris 1996 (France) or the Gran Prix Competition in Moscow 1997 stand out.

The story tells of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette falling in love, whereby Odette is under an evil spell that turns her into a swan by day. Only the love of somebody who has never loved before can break the spell forever. This is a tale that delves into the eternal fight between good and evil and the duality of the human being.

Creative Team:

Artistic Management and Choreography - Andrey Batalov

Company - St. Petersburg Ballet

Soloists:

Odette/Odile: Ekaterina Bortiakova /Cristina Terentieva

Sigfrido: Andrey Batalov / Nikolay Nazarkevich / Mikhail Martuniuk

Rothbart: Sergey Dotsenko / Dmitriy Sharay

Approximate Duration: 120 minutes

Recommended Age: All Ages

Purchase tickets at https://gruposmedia.com/cartelera/el-lago-de-los-cisnes-ballet-de-san-petersburgo/.