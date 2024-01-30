Ate9 Expands Operations, Evolves as International Multidisciplinary Initiative

Ate9 Artistic Director/Dance Maker Danielle Agami has announced that the company has expanded its operations internationally, establishing an office in Barcelona, Spain, while keeping its Los Angeles presence. The European team will be led by Agami and Ate9’s new Associate Director Andrea Just, in addition to former Ate9 dancer Rebecah Goldstone, who has been named the company’s dramaturge.

Ate9, which has evolved into a multidisciplinary, international arts initiative, will begin its first international tour this spring with an exciting engagement at the Setagaya Public Theatre in Tokyo, Japan on March 1, 2024.

Ate9 will perform “EXHIBIT B,” with original music by Omid Walizadeh, and “calling glenn” with original music composed and performed live by renowned drummer Glenn Kotche of the Grammy-winning band Wilco. The performances, which run from

March 1-3, 2024, at Setagaya Public Theatre, one of the most renowned theatres in Japan.

“After 11 years of producing art and live performance in Los Angeles, Ate9 is excited to transform into a multidisciplinary, international initiative, offering activities in Israel, Europe and the U.S.” Agami said. “We are still finalizing our 2023 schedule of workshops and activities, but we have some exciting multidisciplinary ventures in the works. We can’t think of a better stage to ignite our new journey than at Setagaya Public Theatre in Tokyo.”

A poignantly relevant piece, “EXHIBIT B,” originally commissioned by White Bird in Portland, OR, explores the tensions, disruptions, and difficult ripples that the conflict in the Middle East brings to the daily lives of those communities and families.

“calling glenn,” co-commissioned by arts philanthropists Jeffrey & Catharine Soros and Jill Steinberg in 2017, researches the dialogue between One and his/her surroundings. The piece explores life’s exhausting common rituals and desires. New order? Old habits? Familiar systems reveal gray territories. Nothing should be taken for granted. Together with Kotche, Agami chooses to rethink the relationship between movement and music, composer and choreographer, dancers and audience.

With the performance in Setagaya Public Theatre, Ate9’s cast and crew blend the familiar with the new, and includes: