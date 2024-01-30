Ate9 Expands Operations, Evolves as International Multidisciplinary Initiative

The European team will be led by Agami and Ate9’s new Associate Director Andrea Just, in addition to former Ate9 dancer Rebecah Goldstone,.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

CASTING CALL: beon. Entertainment convoca audiciones para LOS PILARES DE LA TIERRA Photo 1 CASTING CALL: beon. Entertainment convoca audiciones para LOS PILARES DE LA TIERRA
PHOTOS: Conoce al reparto de FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL PARODY Photo 2 PHOTOS: Conoce al reparto de FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL PARODY
CASTING CALL: BAILO BAILO busca bailarines masculinos Photo 3 CASTING CALL: BAILO BAILO busca bailarines masculinos
LOS CHICOS DEL CORO vuelve al Teatro La Latina Photo 4 LOS CHICOS DEL CORO vuelve al Teatro La Latina

Ate9 Expands Operations, Evolves as International Multidisciplinary Initiative

Ate9 Artistic Director/Dance Maker Danielle Agami has announced that the company has expanded its operations internationally, establishing an office in Barcelona, Spain, while keeping its Los Angeles presence. The European team will be led by Agami and Ate9’s new Associate Director Andrea Just, in addition to former Ate9 dancer Rebecah Goldstone, who has been named the company’s dramaturge.

Ate9, which has evolved into a multidisciplinary, international arts initiative, will begin its first international tour this spring with an exciting engagement at the Setagaya Public Theatre in Tokyo, Japan on March 1, 2024.

Ate9 will perform “EXHIBIT B,” with original music by Omid Walizadeh, and “calling glenn” with original music composed and performed live by renowned drummer Glenn Kotche of the Grammy-winning band Wilco. The performances, which run from 

March 1-3, 2024, at Setagaya Public Theatre, one of the most renowned theatres in Japan.

“After 11 years of producing art and live performance in Los Angeles, Ate9 is excited to transform into a multidisciplinary, international initiative, offering activities in Israel, Europe and the U.S.” Agami said. “We are still finalizing our 2023 schedule of workshops and activities, but we have some exciting multidisciplinary ventures in the works. We can’t think of a better stage to ignite our new journey than at Setagaya Public Theatre in Tokyo.”

A poignantly relevant piece, “EXHIBIT B,” originally commissioned by White Bird in Portland, OR, explores the tensions, disruptions, and difficult ripples that the conflict in the Middle East brings to the daily lives of those communities and families. 

“calling glenn,” co-commissioned by arts philanthropists Jeffrey & Catharine Soros and Jill Steinberg in 2017, researches the dialogue between One and his/her surroundings. The piece explores life’s exhausting common rituals and desires. New order? Old habits? Familiar systems reveal gray territories. Nothing should be taken for granted. Together with Kotche, Agami chooses to rethink the relationship between movement and music, composer and choreographer, dancers and audience.

With the performance in Setagaya Public Theatre, Ate9’s cast and crew blend the familiar with the new, and includes:

  • Direction and choreography: Danielle Agami
  • Director's assistant and production: Andrea Just
  • Dramaturge: Rebecah Goldstone 
  • Music “Calling Glenn”: Glenn Kotche (Live performance)
  • Music “EXHIBIT B”: Omid Walizadeh 
  • Dancers: Manon Andral, Adrien Delépine, Björn Bakker, Julien Guibourg, Carmela di Costanzo, Yun-Ting Tsai, Óscar Pérez. 
  • Lighting designer: Bernat Jansà



RELATED STORIES - Spain

1
LA HISTORIA INTERMINABLE pone a la venta su grabación del reparto original Photo
LA HISTORIA INTERMINABLE pone a la venta su grabación del reparto original

Ya está a la venta en la tienda de merchandising del Teatre Apolo y en la página web de Kainso el CD con la grabación del reparto original de LA HISTORIA INTERMINABLE, que incluye las 19 canciones que pueden disfrutarse en el espectáculo.

2
CASTING CALL: beon. Entertainment convoca audiciones para LOS PILARES DE LA TIERRA Photo
CASTING CALL: beon. Entertainment convoca audiciones para LOS PILARES DE LA TIERRA

El musical se estrenará en el Teatro EDP Gran Via de Madrid en noviembre de 2024.

3
Daniel Diges participa en la Exaltació de la Fallera Major de València Photo
Daniel Diges participa en la Exaltació de la Fallera Major de València

El pasado viernes 26 de enero tuvo lugar en el Palau de la música de València el acto de Exaltació de la Fallera Major, uno de los primeros en la agenda fallera que culminará con la celebración de las fiestas entre el 15 y 19 de marzo.

4
MAMMA MIA! celebra sus 500 funciones Photo
MAMMA MIA! celebra sus 500 funciones

La producción de SOM Produce de MAMMA MIA! celebra el próximo jueves 1 de febrero su función número 500 en Madrid, con más de 40.000 espectadores a sus espaldas a lo largo de las dos temporadas que ha estado en la ciudad.

More Hot Stories For You

Ate9 Expands Operations, Evolves as International Multidisciplinary InitiativeAte9 Expands Operations, Evolves as International Multidisciplinary Initiative
Angy Fernández y Agustín Otón estrenarán POR PRIMERA VEZ en el Flumen de ValenciaAngy Fernández y Agustín Otón estrenarán POR PRIMERA VEZ en el Flumen de Valencia
'In Your Face:  Chicano Art After CARA (Chicano Art: Resistance and Affirmation)' Comes to Spain'In Your Face:  Chicano Art After CARA (Chicano Art: Resistance and Affirmation)' Comes to Spain
Llega MUSEUM OF DREAMERS, La Exposición Inmersiva Viral Que Ha Revolucionado Las RRSSLlega MUSEUM OF DREAMERS, La Exposición Inmersiva Viral Que Ha Revolucionado Las RRSS

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

Spain SHOWS
Una Rubia Muy Legal in Spain Una Rubia Muy Legal
Teatro La Latina (9/29-2/04)
50 Sombras El Musical in Spain 50 Sombras El Musical
Teatro La Latina (2/14-3/31)
Malinche in Spain Malinche
Recinto Ferial de IFEMA Madrid (9/15-3/31)
Los Chicos del Coro in Spain Los Chicos del Coro
Teatre Tívoli (2/08-3/31)
El Tiempo Entre Costuras in Spain El Tiempo Entre Costuras
Teatro La Latina (4/07-5/12)
CHICAGO in Spain CHICAGO
Teatro Apolo (10/06-3/24)
Aladdin in Spain Aladdin
Teatro Coliseum (3/24-3/31)
Pretty Woman in Spain Pretty Woman
Teatro EDP Gran Vía (9/26-3/03)
We Will Rock You in Spain We Will Rock You
Gran Teatro CaixaBank Príncipe Pío (5/12-3/31)
Bailo Bailo in Spain Bailo Bailo
Teatro Capitol (10/20-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You